POCATELLO — Police said they brought in a juvenile for questioning and a local elementary school was locked down Monday afternoon in connection with an early Saturday shooting at a local hookah bar.
A teenage boy was shot at about 4 a.m. Saturday at El Compa Hookah Lounge, 440 E. Center St.
Police responded to the shooting but the male suspect involved in the incident had already fled the scene.
The teenage boy was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His name has not been released but police said he is expected to survive.
Officials with School District 25 said Edahow Elementary School was placed in a “reverse evacuation and hall check” while police made contact with the juvenile in the area. Capt. Bill Collins described the juvenile as a “person of interest” in connection with the hookah bar shooting.
Collins said the juvenile and his parents voluntarily went to the police station for questioning. Collins emphasized that the juvenile person of interest is older than elementary school age and does not attend Edahow, which is located at 2020 Pocatello Creek Road. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m.
Police said the suspect shot the boy with a pistol inside the hookah bar. The shooter’s motive is unknown at this time, authorities said.
If you have any information on the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
