On Monday, May 31, 2021, at approximately 4:53 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on US20, north of Sugar City.
Phillip Arave, 47, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup westbound on US20 at milepost 339.
Arave drove off the road and collided with the cement wall of the overpass. Arave succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The westbound lanes of US20 were completely blocked for approximately 30 minutes. One westbound lane continued to be blocked for another hour and a half, until all lanes were back open.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Madison County Fire and EMS.