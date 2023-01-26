Miss Fluffy Pants is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Miss Fluffy Pants is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. She does well with dogs but not cats, must be an only cat home. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Miss Fluffy Pants, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Romeo is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a 4-year-old neutered male who has also been declawed. Romeo is a healthy and beautiful longhair tuxedo who requires a diet free of soy, wheat, and chicken. Fortunately, there are many reasonably priced food suggestions that A2A can provide to anyone who is interested. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Romeo, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Mikey is a 5-year-old male chihuahua mix found on an older gal's property abandoned, scared and alone. This sweet boy's life will be changed forever if you adopt him! We do not know what he will do with cats, but he hasn't been reactive around the shelter dogs that have been sweet to him. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mikey, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Rumble is a 1-year-old male border collie who is a sweet, loving dog who has been warm and affectionate during his time here. He was found roaming with three other collies and clearly is just seeking a warm home to call home. Because he's been roaming, he needs socializing and a patient home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rumble, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Nino is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Nino is approximately 3 to 4 years old and is a spayed male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Nino, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Grouchy Marx is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Grouchy Marx is approximately 7 months old and is a spayed female. She does well with dogs but not cats, must be an only cat home. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Grouchy Marx, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Angus is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Angus is approximately 2 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Angus, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Kiba is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 9-month-old neutered male husky/chihuahua/pug mix. Kiba loves playing with other dogs and does great with kids and cats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Kiba, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Erebos is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Erebos is approximately 1.5 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Erebos, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oscar is a Sharpei/German Shepherd mix who is 5 years old and will run right into your heart! Oscar is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner! He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oscar, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208- 523-4219.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Luna is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 1 year, 4 month old spayed female. She might be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she is as sweet as can be! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Clancy is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to snuggle and be petted. He’ll follow you around and chatter with you. He is soft and likes to play with other kitties. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Clancy, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Crystal is a 3-year-old spayed female. She gets along with other cats, but probably not with dogs or rambunctious children. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Crystal, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Gizelle (longhair) is a spayed female, Elliot is a neutered male, and both are 4 months old. Both are really sweet, although Elliot is a little shyer at first. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Gizelle and Elliot, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Redford is an approximately 18-month-old neutered male. He was rescued along with 14 other abandoned cats in Blackfoot. He’s chill, gets along with other cats, and loves attention. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Redford, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
