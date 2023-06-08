Star is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Star is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Star, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Peter is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Peter is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered next week. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Peter, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Felicia is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Felicia is approximately 3 months old and will be spayed next month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Felicia, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Lilith is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed pit bull terrier mix. Bella is deaf and responds well to happy faces and gentle snuggles. She has been to specialized training and understands hand signals. Lilith loves people of all ages. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lilith, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Ziggy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Ziggy is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Ziggy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pooh is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Pooh is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Pooh, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Gomez is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 6-month-old neutered male Labrador retriever and border collie mix. He is adventurous but listens very well. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Gomez, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Tigger is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Tigger is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Tigger, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Fanny is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Fanny is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Fanny, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Coco is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male Pyrenees shepherd mix who is energetic, cuddly and loyal. Coco is great with other dogs and children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Coco, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Miss T is being fostered through Dustin’ Time Rescue. Miss T is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed in June. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Miss T, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Rowdy is being fostered through the Dustin’ Time Rescue. Rowdy is approximately 1 year old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Lexi is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a very young female. She will be spayed and available for adoption in a few weeks. If you are interested or have questions about adopting this kitten, or fostering Lexi right now, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Baily is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a very young female. She will be spayed and available for adoption in a few weeks. If you are interested or have questions about adopting this kitten, or fostering Baily right now, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Button is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you.Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Button, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Harper is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a very young female. She will be spayed and available for adoption in a few weeks. If you are interested or have questions about adopting this kitten, or fostering Harper right now, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Walter is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 5-month-old neutered male Labrador retriever and border collie mix. He likes to be right by your side and be there when you need him. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Walter, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Miss Mustachio is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old female. She is an expert biscuit maker, spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Miss Mustachio, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Rylie is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a very young male. He will be neutered and will be available for adoption in a few weeks. If you are interested or have questions about adopting this kitten, or fostering Rylie right now, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pabu is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old spayed female, vaccinated and microchipped. She is our longest resident and has been at our shelter for nearly six months! Her gorgeous blue eyes will captivate you! She would be a great mouser or outside cat as she’s still working on socialization. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pabu, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Sweetheart is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 2.5-year-old female. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sweetheart, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Rowdy is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old pit/husky mix who was surrendered due to family issues and has been with the same family since he was born. Rowdy has no experience with cats but he chases wildlife. He is crate-trained and is used to sleeping in his crate and hanging out in it while his former owners were gone. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Simon is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a senior neutered male Siamese gentleman. Simon will give you headbutts for attention. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Simon, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Eastwood is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is an 11-month-old neutered male. He is the center kitty in the accompanying photo. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Eastwood contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Sly is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 18-month-old, neutered male. Once Sly is comfortable in his surroundings, his personality comes alive. He is so playful, sweet, and lovable. He will get on his hind legs to reach you as you reach out to pet him. He will trill as he runs through your house. He likes to rub against your legs. Anything to get your affection. Sly would do best in a home with other cats. He just needs someone who has the patience to allow him to get comfortable in his surroundings. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sly, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mac is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old male American Staffordshire Terrier who is super small and a real cutie! Mac was surrendered due to housing issues and is looking to be the best of an adult-only home as he doesn’t have any experience with kids. He is housebroken, crate-trained and must go to a home without cats or chickens. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mac, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
George is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old male German Shepherd mix who was surrendered due to housing issues. His former owners describe him as “loveable with a sweet personality!” He is housebroken. If you are interested or have questions about adopting George, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Buster is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old male border collie/husky mix who was purchased as a puppy to be a farm dog, but he wasn’t interested in the lifestyle! Buster was raised as an outside dog (along with another large male dog) and loved playing with his canine companion and kids more than toys. Because he’s only been outside he’s not potty-trained. Buster has no experience with cats but since we know he has a taste for chickens, we wouldn’t recommend it! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Buster, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Remington is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old terrier/husky mix who was surrendered due to housing issues and a desire for his former owner to find him a new home with a large yard that would allow him to run and play. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Remington, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Dotty is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old female hound mix. She was surrendered because she’s not doing well with other dogs and will need to go home as the only animal in the home. Dotty doesn’t have any lengthy experience with kids but as she’s been here for quite some time, she seems gentle enough for older kids who will not harm or irritate her. Dotty loved cuddles with her former owner and car rides — but not walks. She’s destined to be a couch-potato who is set in her ways. Her adoption fee has been 100 percent sponsored. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Dotty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Houdini is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old male, super sweet and playful. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Houdini, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Welcome to the discussion.
