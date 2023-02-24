Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male and great example of a good boy. He does great on a leash and already knows many basic commands. He loves to play with toys and in the water. If you are looking for a good family dog, you are going to want to meet Lucky today! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sebastian, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Butterball is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old, neutered male. He came in a little shy. But has really come out of his shell and showed us his fun-loving personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Butterball, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Freddy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Freddy is approximately 2 to 3 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Freddy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 7 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Chowder is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Chowder is approximately 7 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Chowder, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Tux is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male. Tux is a mellow guy who enjoys the company of humans, cats and dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Tux, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 2- to 3-year-old spayed female lab and border collie mix. Jewel is extremely gentle around children and gets along well with cats and other dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oscar is a 5-year-old male Chinese Shar Pei/German shepherd. He is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner. He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is an 11-month-old spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are 11-month-old neutered males. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 4 years old and is a neutered male. He needs to be either an only-animal home, or very few animals, indoor only. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mauna Kea is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 6-month-old, spayed female. Mauna Kea is content to entertain herself with the other felines around the house, and she can create toys out of just about anything. She enjoys her share of human attention. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mauna Kea, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male and great example of a good boy. He does great on a leash and already knows many basic commands. He loves to play with toys and in the water. If you are looking for a good family dog, you are going to want to meet Lucky today! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sebastian, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Butterball is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old, neutered male. He came in a little shy. But has really come out of his shell and showed us his fun-loving personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Butterball, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Freddy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Freddy is approximately 2 to 3 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Freddy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 7 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Chowder is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Chowder is approximately 7 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Chowder, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Tux is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male. Tux is a mellow guy who enjoys the company of humans, cats and dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Tux, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 2- to 3-year-old spayed female lab and border collie mix. Jewel is extremely gentle around children and gets along well with cats and other dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oscar
Oscar is a 5-year-old male Chinese Shar Pei/German shepherd. He is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner. He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is an 11-month-old spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are 11-month-old neutered males. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 4 years old and is a neutered male. He needs to be either an only-animal home, or very few animals, indoor only. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mauna Kea is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 6-month-old, spayed female. Mauna Kea is content to entertain herself with the other felines around the house, and she can create toys out of just about anything. She enjoys her share of human attention. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mauna Kea, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.