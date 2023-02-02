Travis Barker is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Travis Barker is approximately 6 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Travis Barker, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is an 11-month-old spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are 11-month-old neutered males. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jager is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 11-month-old, neutered male. He is a totally cool and goofy young cat. This beautiful boy is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 4 years old and is a neutered male. He needs to be either an only-animal home, or very few animals, indoor only. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Shamu is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Shamu is approximately 6 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Shamu, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 5-year-old boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids. Slate is a friendly boy, but when he meets a new man that isn't his human dad, he can be a little hesitant. He grew quite fond of his last dad and he can live happily in a married home, too! He does well with dogs and older kids and will impress you with his tricks like sit, stay, lay and shake! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Sebastian is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. He is very talkative and an attention seeker. He will meow at you until you come over to say hi. He loves pets but isn't a huge fan of being held. He is a calm kitty and would rather watch the day go by. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sebastian, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Barbara is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Barbara is an older kitty that can sometimes come across as shy or grumpy. She can be unsure of strangers and doesn't immediately warm up. Once she knows you though the only place she wants to be is in your lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Diesel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He is a young rescue kitty with the sweetest, gentlest personality. He wants a loving, indoor-only home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oscar is a Sharpei/German Shepherd mix who is 5 years old and will run right into your heart! Oscar is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner! He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oscar, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208- 523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Roisin (Rosheen) is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 6-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. She is a playful girl who loves to be with her people. Roisin is active, but not opposed to snuggling up and hanging out. She’s like living with a little ray of sunshine! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Roisin, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Siobhan is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. Siobhan is curious and bright, with a head for adventure. She’d love a home with a buddy to play with and she loves kids! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Siobhan, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mauna Kea is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 6-month-old, spayed female. Mauna Kea is content to entertain herself with the other felines around the house, and she can create toys out of just about anything. She enjoys her share of human attention. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mauna Kea, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mikey is a 5-year-old male chihuahua mix found on an older gal’s property abandoned, scared and alone. This sweet boy’s life will be changed forever if you adopt him! We do not know what he will do with cats, but he hasn’t been reactive around the shelter dogs that have been sweet to him. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mikey, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
