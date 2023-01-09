Mr. Stinky is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mr. Stinky is approximately a year old and is a spayed male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Stinky, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Erebos is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Erebos is approximately 1.5 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Erebos, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Samantha is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Samantha is a 4-year-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Samantha, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Frisco is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue. He is an 8-month-old neutered male with distinguished swirl-tabby markings. Frisco needs a home of his own where he can run and play and love and be loved. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Frisco, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Princess is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue. She is a 4-year-old spayed female Siberian Husky with beautiful ice blue eyes. She would make a great companion and friend. Princess has done some 4-H, and she absolutely loved all the agility training. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Princess, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female Husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong, and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Sly is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue. He is an 18-month-old neutered male. Once Sly is comfortable in his surroundings, his personality comes alive. Anything to get your affection. Sly would do best in a home with other cats. He just needs someone who has the patience to allow him to get comfortable in his surroundings. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sly, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Jerry is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Jerry is a pit mix and came in as a stray with a loud, intimidating expression but he can’t help how he looks! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jerry, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Trixie is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is a German Shepherd mix and is the type of dog that loves to go on adventures and then spend the evening lounging around. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Trixie, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. Lucky is a pit mix and the sweetest boy you will ever meet! He loves to snuggle, and he gives the best kisses. He is a big boy, but it is because he is full of love! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucky, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Mama is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mama is a 1-year-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mama, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
