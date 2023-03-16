Lily is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but feisty 6-month-old short hair. Lily has a heart murmur and needs a special adopter. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lily, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Giselle is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet, playful 6-month-old long hair lilac point. She’s is spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Giselle, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jules is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 2- to 3-year-old neutered husky mix. Jules would thrive with a family, as he loves attention and children. He would also love to accompany you on your outdoor activities. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jules, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Elliot is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but shy 6-month-old short hair lilac point. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elliot, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female tortoiseshell. Jewel enjoys being petted and appreciates the company of other cats. She uses her sweet meow to tell you when her food supply is running low. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Liberty is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1.5-year-old spayed female hound mix. Liberty loves to be around children and is very friendly towards everyone she meets. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Liberty, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jayne is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old female and gets along with everyone. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jayne, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Koda is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old husky/shepherd mix and one of our longest residents — and we don't know why! Koda's previous owner says, "He doesn't have a bad bone in his body!" We agree! Koda was returned because he doesn't do well with cats and gets too excited for small kids. He's not good with male dogs and dogs closer to his size. He needs to be the dominant one therefore he tends to do okay with smaller dogs but not big ones. He loves playing in the snow and would love lots of room to roam. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Koda, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Mollie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old playful, friendly, easy-going male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Clancy is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old snuggler, talker and a definite bonder male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jasper is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old playful, friendly, easy-going male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jasper, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 6 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mr. Kitty is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-year-old large orange tabby. He would prefer a home with no dogs and is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Kitty, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Milo is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 9-month-old loving snuggler who is shy at first but a large, mellow, male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Milo, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Ariel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old easy going female who gets along with other cats. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ariel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Grouchy Marx is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Grouchy Marx is approximately 1.5 years old and is a spayed female. She does well with dogs but not cats, must be an only cat home. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Grouchy Marx, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 5 years old and is a neutered male. He needs to be either an only-animal home, or very few animals, indoor only. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Freckles is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old female pitbull who was found as a stray and has been a sweet girl since the moment she arrived. She’s not a loud barker and we would recommend chewing toys to make her feel more comfortable in her new home. We believe that she’s allergic to chicken and will be on some meds for a short period of time. She prefers wet food & dry food mixed like any royal princess. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Freckles, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Lily is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but feisty 6-month-old short hair. Lily has a heart murmur and needs a special adopter. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lily, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Giselle is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet, playful 6-month-old long hair lilac point. She’s is spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Giselle, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jules is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 2- to 3-year-old neutered husky mix. Jules would thrive with a family, as he loves attention and children. He would also love to accompany you on your outdoor activities. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jules, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Elliot is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but shy 6-month-old short hair lilac point. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elliot, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female tortoiseshell. Jewel enjoys being petted and appreciates the company of other cats. She uses her sweet meow to tell you when her food supply is running low. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Liberty is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1.5-year-old spayed female hound mix. Liberty loves to be around children and is very friendly towards everyone she meets. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Liberty, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jayne is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old female and gets along with everyone. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jayne, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Koda is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old husky/shepherd mix and one of our longest residents — and we don't know why! Koda's previous owner says, "He doesn't have a bad bone in his body!" We agree! Koda was returned because he doesn't do well with cats and gets too excited for small kids. He's not good with male dogs and dogs closer to his size. He needs to be the dominant one therefore he tends to do okay with smaller dogs but not big ones. He loves playing in the snow and would love lots of room to roam. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Koda, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Mollie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old playful, friendly, easy-going male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Clancy is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old snuggler, talker and a definite bonder male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jasper is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old playful, friendly, easy-going male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jasper, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 6 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mr. Kitty is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-year-old large orange tabby. He would prefer a home with no dogs and is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Kitty, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Milo is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 9-month-old loving snuggler who is shy at first but a large, mellow, male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Milo, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Ariel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old easy going female who gets along with other cats. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ariel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Grouchy Marx is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Grouchy Marx is approximately 1.5 years old and is a spayed female. She does well with dogs but not cats, must be an only cat home. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Grouchy Marx, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 5 years old and is a neutered male. He needs to be either an only-animal home, or very few animals, indoor only. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Freckles is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old female pitbull who was found as a stray and has been a sweet girl since the moment she arrived. She’s not a loud barker and we would recommend chewing toys to make her feel more comfortable in her new home. We believe that she’s allergic to chicken and will be on some meds for a short period of time. She prefers wet food & dry food mixed like any royal princess. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Freckles, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Mama is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mama is a 1-year-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mama, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.