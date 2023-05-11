Sasha is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 3-year-old spayed female husky shepherd mix who is talkative, loyal and sweet. She’s great with other dogs and children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sasha, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Coco is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male Pyrenees Shepherd mix who is energetic, cuddly and loyal. Coco is great with other dogs and children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Coco, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Samantha is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Samantha is approximately 4 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Samantha, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bannock Humane Society has an abundance of kittens available for foster or adoption. If you are interested in fostering or adopting or have questions about the process, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bubble Gum is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 8-month-old neutered male hound and border collie mix. Bubble Gum loves to be around children and is very friendly towards everyone he meets. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bubble Gum, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bubba is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1- to 3-year-old neutered male golden lab mix. He knows many commands and enjoys the company of other dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bubba, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Zeva is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Zeva is a 6-month-old, spayed female and is the sibling of Oliver. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in adopting or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and is the sibling of Zeva. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 6 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
George is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old male German Shepherd mix who was surrendered due to housing issues. His former owners describe him as “loveable with a sweet personality!” He is housebroken. If you are interested or have questions about adopting George, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Simon is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a senior neutered male Siamese gentleman. Simon will give you headbutts for attention. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Simon, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Chowder is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Chowder is approximately 9 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Chowder, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Binx is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male who gets along with kids and cat friendly dogs, is very cuddly and loves being with his person. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Binx, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jayne is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old female and gets along with everyone. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jayne, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Scout is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Patches is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Patches is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Patches, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is a spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are neutered males. All are around a year old. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Baby is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Baby is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Baby, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 9 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is an 11-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for nine months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Frankie is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Frankie is approximately 9 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Frankie, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Shamu is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Shamu is approximately 9 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Shamu, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Walter is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 5-month-old neutered male Labrador retriever and border collie mix. He likes to be right by your side and be there when you need him. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Walter, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mac is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old male American Staffordshire Terrier who is super small and a real cutie! Mac was surrendered due to housing issues and is looking to be the best of an adult-only home as he doesn’t have any experience with kids. He is housebroken, crate-trained and must go to a home without cats or chickens. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mac, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Buster is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old male border collie/husky mix who was purchased as a puppy to be a farm dog, but he wasn’t interested in the lifestyle! Buster was raised as an outside dog (along with another large male dog) and loved playing with his canine companion and kids more than toys. Because he’s only been outside he’s not potty-trained. Buster has no experience with cats but since we know he has a taste for chickens, we wouldn’t recommend it! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Buster, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Remington is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old terrier/husky mix who was surrendered due to housing issues and a desire for his former owner to find him a new home with a large yard that would allow him to run and play. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Remington, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Rowdy is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old pit/husky mix who was surrendered due to family issues and has been with the same family since he was born. Rowdy has no experience with cats but he chases wildlife. He is crate-trained and is used to sleeping in his crate and hanging out in it while his former owners were gone. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Houdini is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old male, super sweet and playful. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Houdini, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
