Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bentley is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bentley is approximately 6 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bentley, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Willow is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old female American Blue Heeler who is good with other dogs, kids and is potty-trained! Willow has been in the same family since she was a puppy and was surrendered due to housing issues. She has spent her life in an apartment but would love a place to run (or an owner who will take her for frequent walks or runs). She does need a fenced yard, so she doesn't escape! She has no experience with cats. Her former owner describes her as "very friendly and loving.” If you are interested or have questions about adopting Willow, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Moose is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-year-old male Rottweiler who is our new "Gentle Giant"! Breaking the scales at 155 pounds, Moose thinks he's a lap dog who prefers to cuddle all day long, is potty trained and is great with children! He was surrendered due to housing issues. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Moose, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Lila is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, spayed female. She is a sibling of Zeva and Oliver. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lila, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Felix is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Felix is approximately 5 years old and is a neutered male. Felix will need to be with an only cat home; he does great with dogs. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Felix, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ziggy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Ziggy is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Ziggy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Birdy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Birdy is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Birdy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Coco is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Coco is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Coco, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong, and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Peggy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is an 18 month old, spayed female. Once Peggy learns to trust you, she will be your best friend. She is looking for that perfect family to help her continue to blossom and come out of her shell. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Peggy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Diesel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He is a young rescue kitty with the sweetest, gentlest personality. He wants a loving, indoor-only home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is an 11-month-old spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are 11-month-old neutered males. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Barbara is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Barbara is an older kitty that can sometimes come across as shy or grumpy. She can be unsure of strangers and doesn’t immediately warm up. Once she knows you though the only place she wants to be is in your lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Sebastian is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. He is very talkative and an attention seeker. He will meow at you until you come over to say hi. He loves pets but isn’t a huge fan of being held. He is a calm kitty and would rather watch the day go by. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sebastian, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jager is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 11-month-old, neutered male. He is a totally cool and goofy young cat. This beautiful boy is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Janie is a 2-year-old pit mix sweet and shy girl who is house broken, leash trained and crate trained! She was originally adopted from another shelter by a family who had to move six months later and couldn’t take her. She is a little shy when first meeting people but once she opens up, she loves getting her rear scratched, gobbling up treats, and going for car rides! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bentley is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bentley is approximately 6 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bentley, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Willow is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old female American Blue Heeler who is good with other dogs, kids and is potty-trained! Willow has been in the same family since she was a puppy and was surrendered due to housing issues. She has spent her life in an apartment but would love a place to run (or an owner who will take her for frequent walks or runs). She does need a fenced yard, so she doesn't escape! She has no experience with cats. Her former owner describes her as "very friendly and loving.” If you are interested or have questions about adopting Willow, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Moose is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-year-old male Rottweiler who is our new "Gentle Giant"! Breaking the scales at 155 pounds, Moose thinks he's a lap dog who prefers to cuddle all day long, is potty trained and is great with children! He was surrendered due to housing issues. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Moose, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Lila is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, spayed female. She is a sibling of Zeva and Oliver. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lila, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Felix is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Felix is approximately 5 years old and is a neutered male. Felix will need to be with an only cat home; he does great with dogs. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Felix, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ziggy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Ziggy is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Ziggy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Birdy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Birdy is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Birdy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Coco is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Coco is approximately 4 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Coco, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong, and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Peggy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is an 18 month old, spayed female. Once Peggy learns to trust you, she will be your best friend. She is looking for that perfect family to help her continue to blossom and come out of her shell. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Peggy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Odie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is a special needs kitty. A previous adopter had him declawed. He will need medication as he adjusts to his new home. Bingham County Humane Society will provide a couple months’ worth of medication. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Odie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows. Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog. He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up. He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home. A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Diesel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He is a young rescue kitty with the sweetest, gentlest personality. He wants a loving, indoor-only home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Mercedes, Eastwood and Chaney are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Mercedes is an 11-month-old spayed female. Eastwood and Chaney are 11-month-old neutered males. These playful kitties were rescued by Bingham County Humane Society. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mercedes, Eastwood or Chaney, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ibis is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is an 18-month-old neutered male. Ibis is the perfect combination of energetic and lap dog. He will go on all the adventures with you during the day and spend the night getting cuddles. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Barbara is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Barbara is an older kitty that can sometimes come across as shy or grumpy. She can be unsure of strangers and doesn’t immediately warm up. Once she knows you though the only place she wants to be is in your lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Sebastian is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. He is very talkative and an attention seeker. He will meow at you until you come over to say hi. He loves pets but isn’t a huge fan of being held. He is a calm kitty and would rather watch the day go by. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sebastian, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jager is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 11-month-old, neutered male. He is a totally cool and goofy young cat. This beautiful boy is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Diesel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Janie is a 2-year-old pit mix sweet and shy girl who is house broken, leash trained and crate trained! She was originally adopted from another shelter by a family who had to move six months later and couldn’t take her. She is a little shy when first meeting people but once she opens up, she loves getting her rear scratched, gobbling up treats, and going for car rides! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.