Mack is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mack is approximately 7 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Mack, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Ziggy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Ziggy is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Ziggy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Zelda is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old spayed female husky mix. She loves water and has loved being in play groups with other big dogs. She loves women and children more than men but can live happily in a home with a man if there's children around to keep her company. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sheva, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Findley is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Findley is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Findley, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Felicia is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Felicia is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Felicia, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Blueford is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7 month old neutered male Labrador retriever and border collie mix. He loves to cuddle and give lots of kisses. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Blueford, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Daysee is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Daysee is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Daysee, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Valkyrie is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Valkyrie is approximately 1-year-old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Valkyrie, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Baby is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Baby is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Baby, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Fanny is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Fanny is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Fanny, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately a year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pooh is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Pooh is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Pooh, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 12 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bubba is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1- to 3-year-old neutered male golden lab mix. He knows many commands and enjoys the company of other dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bubba, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jagger is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7-year-old neutered male blue heeler and Jack Russell terrier mix. He is a goofy guy who loves playing fetch, tug-a-war, going for walks, cuddling and getting good boy treats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jagger, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Cabo is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 8-year-old neutered male Pomeranian mix. Cabo is a very loving, happy guy. He gets along great with all dogs and is curious, but kind, to cats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Cabo, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Lucy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1 old spayed female Weimaraner mix who loves running and playing catch. She’s great with other dogs and older children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Niamh (“Neeve”) is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 12-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. She is a clever, active, people pleasing girl who wants to play all the time. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Niamh, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Coco is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male Pyrenees shepherd mix who is energetic, cuddly and loyal. Coco is great with other dogs and children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Coco, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has epilepsy that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a six-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mac is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old male American Staffordshire Terrier who is super small and a real cutie! Mac was surrendered due to housing issues and is looking to be the best of an adult-only home as he doesn’t have any experience with kids. He is housebroken, crate-trained and must go to a home without cats or chickens. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mac, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
George is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old male German Shepherd mix who was surrendered due to housing issues. His former owners describe him as “loveable with a sweet personality!” He is housebroken. If you are interested or have questions about adopting George, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Sheva is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old Hemingway Polydactyl female cat. She is good with kids, but needs to be the only animal in the home. She’s been fully sponsored. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sheva, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ash is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-year-old gorgeous black male cat that needs to be the only animal in the home. He’s only $35 and deserves a loving owner. He’s one of our longest residents. Please come see him! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ash, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Kiwi is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old precious black female cat who is good with kids and other cats but needs to be in a dog-free home! She’s one of our longest residents. Please give her a chance! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ash, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Button is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Button, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Opal is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old female Blue Siamese. She is a little shy, talkative, sweet girl who needs a quiet home. She is up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Opal, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881
Eastwood is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is an 11-month-old neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Eastwood contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Houdini is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old male, super sweet and playful. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Houdini, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Miss T is being fostered through Dustin’ Time Rescue. Miss T is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed in June. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Miss T, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Rowdy is being fostered through the Dustin’ Time Rescue. Rowdy is approximately 1 year old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Siblings Oliver and Liam are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Both are 8-month-old males. They are up to date on all vaccinations and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver and Liam, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Rowdy is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old pit/husky mix who was surrendered due to family issues and has been with the same family since he was born. Rowdy has no experience with cats but he chases wildlife. He is crate-trained and is used to sleeping in his crate and hanging out in it while his former owners were gone. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Pabu is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old spayed female, vaccinated and microchipped. She is our longest resident and has been at our shelter for nearly six months! Her gorgeous blue eyes will captivate you! She would be a great mouser or outside cat as she’s still working on socialization. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pabu, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Sweetheart is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 2.5-year-old female. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sweetheart, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
