Friday is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 9-month-old female. Friday is Angus’s sibling and both love everybody and everything. They are happy all the time and either want to play or snuggle. Either one would be a great addition to families with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Angus, contact the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 208-234-6156.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 7 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Elena Ray being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Elena Ray is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed. Fenced yard and companion animal is required as Elena is deaf. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Elena Ray, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Lucy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1 old spayed female Weimaraner mix who loves running and playing catch. She’s great with other dogs and older children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Angus is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 9-month-old male. Angus is Friday’s sibling and both love everybody and everything. They are happy all the time and either want to play or snuggle. Either one would be a great addition to families with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Angus, contact the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 208-234-6156.
Pickle is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Pickle is approximately 3.5 months old and will be spayed at the end of next month. If you are interested in adopting or have questions about adopting Pickle, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Jagger is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7-year-old neutered male blue heeler and Jack Russell terrier mix. He is a goofy guy who loves playing fetch, tug-a-war, going for walks, cuddling and getting good boy treats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jagger, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Nate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4.5 year-old male lab/boxer mix who a playful, energetic and curious boy who loves to run — and run some more! He loves playing with sticks and is friendly toward the kids he's interacted with (all have been 6+ age). Nate is playful with other dogs and only chases cats that run but doesn't attack them. Nate takes his treats very nicely and would love nothing more than a warm bed. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Nate, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Nala is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old Kelpie/German Shepherd mix who is one social butterfly who loves meeting new people. On her walks with other dogs she does like to push buttons a little bit, but truly comes with the best intentions. Nala simply would like to be as close as possible. She loves toys, knows how to sit, and would love a yard to run out all her energy in (plus, she does have some winter fluff to shed!). Nala is not fence reactive, but out of the kennel she can be a little bit mouthy when excited, never biting, but playing. Little quirks and all, she is a very good girl! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Nala, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Dotty is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old female hound mix who is a loving couch potato who deserves a nice home for her final years! She was surrendered because she's not doing well with other dogs and will need to go home as the only animal in the home. Dotty doesn't have any lengthy experience with kids and therefore we will be seeking an adult-only home. Dotty loved cuddles with her former owner and car rides, but not walks! She just loves being lazy and if you're looking for a low energy dog who is easy to care for, she's your gal! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Dotty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Enoki is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Enoki, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Maitake is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Maitake, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Rusty is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old male and a staff and volunteer favorite. Rusty knows all his basic commands. He loves a good game of fetch. Rusty is a calm boy and just fun to be around. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rusty, contact the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 208-234-6156.
Charlie is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 5-month-old male puppy. Charlie is a typical puppy with an equal amount of energy and cuddles. He is looking for a family to help teach him his manners so that he can grow up to be an amazing dog. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Charlie, contact the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 208-234-6156.
Liberty is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1.5-year-old spayed female hound mix. Liberty loves to be around children and is very friendly towards everyone she meets. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Liberty, contact Ronna Martinez at (208) 220-9915.
Hurley is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old male and is an active dog looking for the right family to match his pace. He is very cuddly and loves to be with people. He is smart and would do well with any training. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Hurley, contact the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 208-234-6156.
Bogart is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a 2-year-old neutered male brown tabby. Bogart loves to eat as much as he loves to cuddle. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bogart, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Enoki is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Enoki, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Yogi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Yogi is approximately 8-9 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Yogi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Freckles is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old female pitbull who was found as a stray and has been a sweet girl since the moment she arrived. She’s not a loud barker and we would recommend chewing toys to make her feel more comfortable in her new home. We believe that she’s allergic to chicken and will be on some meds for a short period of time. She prefers wet food & dry food mixed like any royal princess. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Freckles, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Morel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Morel, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Button is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you.Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Button, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Mr. Kitty is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-year-old large orange tabby. He would prefer a home with no dogs and is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Kitty, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 7 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jules is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 2- to 3-year-old neutered husky mix. Jules would thrive with a family, as he loves attention and children. He would also love to accompany you on your outdoor activities. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jules, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong, and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female tortoiseshell. Jewel enjoys being petted and appreciates the company of other cats. She uses her sweet meow to tell you when her food supply is running low. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Daysee is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Daysee is approximately 1.5 to 2 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Daysee, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Clancy is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old snuggler, talker and a definite bonder male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
