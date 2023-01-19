Gizelle (longhair) is a spayed female, Elliot is a neutered male, and both are 4 months old. Both are really sweet, although Elliot is a little shyer at first. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Gizelle and Elliot, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Redford is an approximately 18-month-old neutered male. He was rescued along with 14 other abandoned cats in Blackfoot. He’s chill, gets along with other cats, and loves attention. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Redford, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Oscar is a Sharpei/German Shepherd mix who is 5 years old and will run right into your heart! Oscar is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner! He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oscar, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208- 523-4219.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Papaya is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Papaya is approximately a year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Papaya, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 6 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Siobhan is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. Siobhan is curious and bright, with a head for adventure. She'd love a home with a buddy to play with and she loves kids! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Siobhan, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Loki is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Loki is often described as playful and mellow. He loves people and enjoys playing around but he is also easy to handle on a leash and well-mannered. He loves going outside and thinks walks are super interesting. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Luna is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 1 year, 4 month old spayed female. She might be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she is as sweet as can be! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Clancy is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to snuggle and be petted. He’ll follow you around and chatter with you. He is soft and likes to play with other kitties. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Clancy, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Crystal is a 3-year-old spayed female. She gets along with other cats, but probably not with dogs or rambunctious children. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Crystal, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Peggy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female. Once Peggy learns to trust you, she will be your best friend. She is looking for that perfect family to help her continue to blossom and come out of her shell. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Peggy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Janie is a 2-year-old pit mix sweet and shy girl who is house broken, leash trained and crate trained! She was originally adopted from another shelter by a family who had to move six months later and couldn’t take her. She is a little shy when first meeting people but once she opens up, she loves getting her rear scratched, gobbling up treats, and going for car rides! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jackie is a 6-year-old lab and is a retired farm girl lookin’ for love! She’s been an outdoorsy girl her whole life and even enjoys chicken companions! She’s never been around cats before. She does well with other dogs and older kids (10+) and is ready to live out her golden years at your outdoor palace! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jackie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows! Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog! He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up! He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home! A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mr. Stinky is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mr. Stinky is approximately a year old and is a spayed male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Stinky, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Gizelle (longhair) is a spayed female, Elliot is a neutered male, and both are 4 months old. Both are really sweet, although Elliot is a little shyer at first. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Gizelle and Elliot, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Redford is an approximately 18-month-old neutered male. He was rescued along with 14 other abandoned cats in Blackfoot. He’s chill, gets along with other cats, and loves attention. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Redford, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Oscar is a Sharpei/German Shepherd mix who is 5 years old and will run right into your heart! Oscar is a little shy at first and will need some patience but could be your favorite running partner! He can run and run and run! He does well with dogs, kids, men, women and small animals, too! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oscar, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208- 523-4219.
Bramble is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bramble is approximately 5 to 8 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bramble, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Papaya is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Papaya is approximately a year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Papaya, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 6 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Siobhan is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. Siobhan is curious and bright, with a head for adventure. She'd love a home with a buddy to play with and she loves kids! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Siobhan, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Loki is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Loki is often described as playful and mellow. He loves people and enjoys playing around but he is also easy to handle on a leash and well-mannered. He loves going outside and thinks walks are super interesting. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Loki, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Luna is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 1 year, 4 month old spayed female. She might be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she is as sweet as can be! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Luna, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Clancy is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to snuggle and be petted. He’ll follow you around and chatter with you. He is soft and likes to play with other kitties. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Clancy, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Crystal is a 3-year-old spayed female. She gets along with other cats, but probably not with dogs or rambunctious children. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Crystal, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Peggy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female. Once Peggy learns to trust you, she will be your best friend. She is looking for that perfect family to help her continue to blossom and come out of her shell. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Peggy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Elsa is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 6-year-old spayed female. Elsa is the definition of princess. She wants to spend her days lunging around and being spoiled. She is blind in her left eye, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elsa, please contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Janie is a 2-year-old pit mix sweet and shy girl who is house broken, leash trained and crate trained! She was originally adopted from another shelter by a family who had to move six months later and couldn’t take her. She is a little shy when first meeting people but once she opens up, she loves getting her rear scratched, gobbling up treats, and going for car rides! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jackie is a 6-year-old lab and is a retired farm girl lookin’ for love! She’s been an outdoorsy girl her whole life and even enjoys chicken companions! She’s never been around cats before. She does well with other dogs and older kids (10+) and is ready to live out her golden years at your outdoor palace! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jackie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows! Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog! He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up! He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home! A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn’t very messy in her kennel. We don’t know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she’s a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mr. Stinky is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mr. Stinky is approximately a year old and is a spayed male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Stinky, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mama is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mama is a 1-year-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mama, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.