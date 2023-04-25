Lily is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but feisty 6-month-old short hair female. Lily has a heart murmur and needs a special adopter. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lily, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Elliot is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet but shy 6-month-old short hair lilac point male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Elliot, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Giselle is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a sweet, playful 6-month-old long hair lilac point female. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Giselle, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Patches is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Patches is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Patches, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in adopting or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Samantha is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Samantha is approximately 4 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Samantha, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Frankie is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Frankie is approximately 9 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Frankie, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Yogi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Yogi is approximately 8 to 9 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Yogi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Indy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 4-year-old spayed American bully/pit bull mix who loves going for walks/hikes and car rides. She’s great with kids, cats and other dogs her size or bigger. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Indy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Simon is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a senior neutered male Siamese gentleman. Simon will give you headbutts for attention. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Simon, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Rusty is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old male shepherd mix who loves to run and play in the yard! He is an energetic boy looking for an active owner who can match his style! We are working with him on leash training but honestly, he'd just prefer a yard to play in! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Rusty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Binx is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male who gets along with kids and cat friendly dogs, is very cuddly and loves being with his person. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Binx, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Clover is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-month-old female husky. She is good with other dogs, hasn’t been around cats but her mom was rehomed and gets along great with cats. Her former owner described her as playful and energetic, but she has been extremely shy and docile since she's arrived. She had an eyelash bothering her and the vet fixed her right up and she's healing nicely. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Clover, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jayne is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 3-year-old female and gets along with everyone. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jayne, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Bunny is a 1-year-old spayed female. She was only 4 and a half months old when she had babies. She is a playful, sweet kitty and gets along well with humans but really likes to boss other cats around. If you are interested in or have questions about adopting Bunny, contact the BCHS at 208-680-3881.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 6 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Chowder is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Chowder is approximately 9 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Chowder, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mr. Kitty is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-year-old large orange tabby. He would prefer a home with no dogs and is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Kitty, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Shamu is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Shamu is approximately 9 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Shamu, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Sly is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 18-month-old, neutered male. Once Sly is comfortable in his surroundings, his personality comes alive. He is so playful, sweet, and lovable. He will get on his hind legs to reach you as you reach out to pet him. He will trill as he runs through your house. He likes to rub against your legs. Anything to get your affection. Sly would do best in a home with other cats. He just needs someone who has the patience to allow him to get comfortable in his surroundings. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sly, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Clancy is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old snuggler, talker and a definite bonder male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female tortoiseshell. Jewel enjoys being petted and appreciates the company of other cats. She uses her sweet meow to tell you when her food supply is running low. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Lucy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1 old spayed female Weimaraner mix who loves running and playing catch. She’s great with other dogs and older children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jagger is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7-year-old neutered male blue heeler and Jack Russell terrier mix. He is a goofy guy who loves playing fetch, tug-a-war, going for walks, cuddling and getting good boy treats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jagger, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is an 11-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for nine months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Dotty is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old female hound mix who is a loving couch potato who deserves a nice home for her final years! She was surrendered because she’s not doing well with other dogs and will need to go home as the only animal in the home. Dotty doesn’t have any lengthy experience with kids and therefore we will be seeking an adult-only home. Dotty loved cuddles with her former owner and car rides, but not walks! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Dotty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
