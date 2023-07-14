Bear is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter is a male 9-month-old husky/Pyrenees mix who is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. He's good with kids and dogs, potty and crate-trained, but needs to be in a cat- and chicken-free home. However, he LOVES playing with other dogs and frequently tries to get out to play with some of his canine friends at the shelter. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bear, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jane is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 5-year-old, 130-pound spayed female St. Bernard and Bernese Mountain Dog mix. Jane loves nothing more than attention from her people, including children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jane, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Princess is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a female 5-year-old black lab who is fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Although she can't be friends with felines, Princess loves kids and other dogs plus any toy you throw for her! Princess is an outside dog who also has spent time indoors being crated or loved upon. Because she's been an outside gal, she doesn't have much experience on a leash. She was surrendered with her sister who is adjusting perfectly to being an inside-only dog. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Princess, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Star is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Star is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Star, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Valkyrie is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Valkyrie is approximately 1-year-old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Valkyrie, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately a year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Thorn is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Thorn is approximately 12 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Thorn, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Waffles is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 2-year-old spayed female with long orange fur. Waffles is FIV+, meaning that she is “positively” awesome. Waffles is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for her sweet and shy personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Waffles, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Daysee is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Daysee is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Daysee, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pooh is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Pooh is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Pooh, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Mack is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Mack is approximately 7 months old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Mack, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Fanny is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Fanny is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Fanny, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Felicia is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Felicia is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Felicia, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Baby is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Baby is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Baby, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Findley is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Findley is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Findley, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Jagger is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7-year-old neutered male blue heeler and Jack Russell terrier mix. He is a goofy guy who loves playing fetch, tug-a-war, going for walks, cuddling and getting good boy treats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jagger, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Sasha is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 3-year-old spayed female husky shepherd mix who is talkative, loyal and sweet. She’s great with other dogs and children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sasha, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Cabo is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 8-year-old neutered male Pomeranian mix. Cabo is a very loving, happy guy. He gets along great with all dogs and is curious, but kind, to cats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Cabo, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Lucy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1 old spayed female Weimaraner mix who loves running and playing catch. She’s great with other dogs and older children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Simon is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a senior neutered male Siamese gentleman. Simon will give you headbutts for attention. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Simon, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Sly is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 2-year-old, neutered male. Once Sly is comfortable in his surroundings, his personality comes alive. He is so playful, sweet, and lovable. He will get on his hind legs to reach you as you reach out to pet him. He will trill as he runs through your house. He likes to rub against your legs. Anything to get your affection. Sly would do best in a home with other cats. He just needs someone who has the patience to allow him to get comfortable in his surroundings. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sly, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
George is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4-year-old male German Shepherd mix who was surrendered due to housing issues. His former owners describe him as “loveable with a sweet personality!” He is housebroken. If you are interested or have questions about adopting George, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Mac is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old male American Staffordshire Terrier who is super small and a real cutie! Mac was surrendered due to housing issues and is looking to be the best of an adult-only home as he doesn’t have any experience with kids. He is housebroken, crate-trained and must go to a home without cats or chickens. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mac, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Pabu is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old spayed female, vaccinated and microchipped. She is our longest resident and has been at our shelter for nearly six months! Her gorgeous blue eyes will captivate you! She would be a great mouser or outside cat as she’s still working on socialization. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pabu, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Zelda is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 1-year-old spayed female husky mix. She loves water and has loved being in play groups with other big dogs. She loves women and children more than men but can live happily in a home with a man if there’s children around to keep her company. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sheva, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Ash is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-year-old gorgeous black male cat that needs to be the only animal in the home. He’s only $35 and deserves a loving owner. He’s one of our longest residents. Please come see him! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ash, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Kiwi is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 3-year-old precious black female cat who is good with kids and other cats but needs to be in a dog-free home! She’s one of our longest residents. Please give her a chance! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ash, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Sheva is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old Hemingway Polydactyl female cat. She is good with kids, but needs to be the only animal in the home. She’s been fully sponsored. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sheva, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Opal is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old female Blue Siamese. She is a little shy, talkative, sweet girl who needs a quiet home. She is up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Opal, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881
Ziggy is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Ziggy is approximately 4 months old and will be spayed soon. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Ziggy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Button is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Button, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Eastwood is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is an 11-month-old neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Eastwood contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Sweetheart is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 2.5-year-old female. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sweetheart, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Houdini is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old male, super sweet and playful. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Houdini, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Miss T is being fostered through Dustin’ Time Rescue. Miss T is approximately 7 months old and will be spayed in June. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Miss T, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Rowdy is being fostered through the Dustin’ Time Rescue. Rowdy is approximately 1 year old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Siblings Oliver and Liam are currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society. Both are 8-month-old males. They are up to date on all vaccinations and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver and Liam, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
