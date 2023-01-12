Janie is a 2-year-old pit mix sweet and shy girl who is house broken, leash trained and crate trained! She was originally adopted from another shelter by a family who had to move six months later and couldn't take her. She is a little shy when first meeting people but once she opens up, she loves getting her rear scratched, gobbling up treats, and going for car rides! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Janie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
TT is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. TT is approximately 11 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting TT, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bambi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Bambi is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Bambi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 5 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 6 months old and will be spayed at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Wizard is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Wizard is approximately 4 months old and will be neutered at the end of the month. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Wizard, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Roisin (Rosheen) is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 6-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. She is a playful girl who loves to be with her people. Roisin is active, but not opposed to snuggling up and hanging out. She's like living with a little ray of sunshine! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Roisin, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mauna Kea is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 6-month-old, spayed female. Mauna Kea is content to entertain herself with the other felines around the house, and she can create toys out of just about anything. She enjoys her share of human attention. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mauna Kea, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jackie is a 6-year-old lab and is a retired farm girl lookin' for love! She's been an outdoorsy girl her whole life and even enjoys chicken companions! She's never been around cats before. She does well with other dogs and older kids (10+) and is ready to live out her golden years at your outdoor palace! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jackie, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Jack is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix and will surprise you with how many tricks he knows! Jack is a goofy boy who loves to play and would love a home with another dog! He is apprehensive with strangers and needs time to open up! He would do well on a farm or as a hunting buddy. He is a natural guard dog who will protect your home! A perfect home would have patience, lots of love, and no kitties! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jack, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Dotty is a 7-year-old hound mix who is a sweet ol' gal who could use a quieter home. Her party days are over! If you're ready for retirement like Dotty is, bring her home! Dotty was surrendered because the other dog in the home was annoying her — kind of like a little brother. She would do best as the only pet (no experience with cats!) or with another older dog who will give her peace. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Dotty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Lizzy is a 3-year-old rottie mix and is an active girl who seems to get along with any human friend she meets! She was found as a stray in another city and was facing euthanasia, so we rescued her to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and isn't very messy in her kennel. We don't know how she will do with other animals and recommend that she's a solo pet. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lizzy, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jerry is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Jerry is a pit mix and came in as a stray with a loud, intimidating expression but he can’t help how he looks! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jerry, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Trixie is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is a German Shepherd mix and is the type of dog that loves to go on adventures and then spend the evening lounging around. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Trixie, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. Lucky is a pit mix and the sweetest boy you will ever meet! He loves to snuggle, and he gives the best kisses. He is a big boy, but it is because he is full of love! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucky, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. Ricky a very loving and playful young male, sweet, curious and so so cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and taking naps with her blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
