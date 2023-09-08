Toast is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old male golden doodle who wants nothing more than a family to call his own. He is potty trained, good with kids, but must be the only animal in the home unless he finds an awesome owner who is willing to feed him separately from another dog (which is feasible!). Fixed, vaccinated, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Toast, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Bridger is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 3-month-old male. He is the sibling of Blossom. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bridger, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Blossom is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 3-month-old female. She is the sibling of Bridger. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Blossom, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Daisy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 4-month-old spayed black lab mix. Daisy is the perfect mix of cuddly and playful; she would make a perfect family dog. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Daisy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Toryn is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 1-year-old neutered male tabby. Toryn loves to be petted, give forehead kisses, and administer face massages. He is hoping to find someone who has room in their heart and home for his sweet and playful personality. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Toryn, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Moustachio is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 2-year-old neutered male gray and white tuxedo. Moustachio is a 12-pound gentle giant. You will always find him cuddling with his fellow cat roommates or humans. Moustachio is FIV+, meaning he will need to be an indoor cat for the rest of his life. As long as he gets along with the other cats in the household, there is no risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Moustachio, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Molly is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 10-month-old female German shepherd who walks very well on a leash, is cuddly, potty and crate trained, loves toys and her recent owner said that she was "calm, snuggly and would be amazing with some training!" Good with small dogs and kids 12-plus. Fixed, vaccinated, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Molly, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Nelly is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 7-year-old female black lab/collie blend who is literally perfect! Good with kids, dogs and cats. Potty trained and sweet as can be. Fixed, vaccinated, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Nelly, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Eastwood is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is an 11-month-old neutered male. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Eastwood, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Baby is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Baby is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Baby, contact Mercedes Biehl at 608-352-1228.
Mrs. Diva is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 5-year-old spayed female. Her ideal day consists of ample wet food and unlimited cuddling time with her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mrs. Diva, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Snowball is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Snowball is a neutered male and is approximately 2.5 years old. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Snowball, call or text Mercedes Biehl at 608-352-1228.
Simon is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. He is a senior neutered male Siamese gentleman. Simon will give you headbutts for attention. He is FIV+, meaning that he is “positively” awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Simon, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Blueford is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a 7 month old neutered male Labrador retriever and border collie mix. He loves to cuddle and give lots of kisses. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Blueford, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old neutered male. He loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Jackie and Makay are being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. They are mom and daughter; we would prefer they are adopted together. Jackie is 1 year old and Makay is 3 to 4 years old. Both are spayed. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting these girls, contact Mercedes Biehl at 608-352-1228.
Rowdy is being fostered through the Dustin’ Time Rescue. Rowdy is approximately 1 year old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Rowdy, contact Danielle Dustin at 208-251-0108.
Lucy is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 1 old spayed female Weimaraner mix who loves running and playing catch. She’s great with other dogs and older children. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucy, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Roisin (Rosheen) is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 12-month-old spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. She is a playful girl who loves to be with her people. Roisin is active, but not opposed to snuggling up and hanging out. She’s like living with a little ray of sunshine! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Roisin, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Smokey is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Smokey is approximately 5 months old, male and will be neutered. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Smokey, call or text Mercedes Biehl at 608-352-1228.
Houdini is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old male, super sweet and playful. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Houdini, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Daysee is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Daysee is approximately 1 year old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Daysee, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pixel is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-month-old, playful female kitty. She loves to interact and be by her person but is not cuddly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pixel, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Lucky is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is a senior neutered male Labrador retriever mix. Lucky loves everyone he meets, and his daily goal is to get as many cuddles as he possibly can. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucky, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Ginger is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a senior spayed female Labrador retriever mix. Ginger thinks everyone is her friend, even cats and other dogs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ginger, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Noodles is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-month-old, neutered male. Playful, goofy, and sweet. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Noodles, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Bonnie is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is an 13-year-old female. She’s a lovey cat who wants a quiet home that will love her and give her a warm place to sleep for her remaining years. She’s had a rough life and deserves a comfortable few years. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
KitKat is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. KitKat is approximately 3.5 years old, female and will be spayed. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting KitKat, call or text Mercedes Biehl at 608-352-1228.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 5-year-old male Boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids but cannot live with cats. The home of his owners burned down and he desperately wants out of the shelter and back with a family! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Bear is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter is a male 9-month-old husky/Pyrenees mix who is fixed, vaccinated and microchipped. He’s good with kids and dogs, potty and crate-trained, but needs to be in a cat- and chicken-free home. However, he LOVES playing with other dogs and frequently tries to get out to play with some of his canine friends at the shelter. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bear, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Button is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Button, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Sweetheart is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 2.5-year-old female. Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sweetheart, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Lauren is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old spayed female. She loves back scratches, belly rubs and having her face mooshed! Spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lauren, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Fade is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-month-old female. She loves to play and purr and is affectionate and adventurous. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Fade, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
