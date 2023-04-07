Kache is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kache is approximately 2 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kache, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Storm is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old female Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog who is a cuddly, goofy girl who loves to play with toys and cuddle on the couch. She doesn't like cats at all but was raised with both a small and medium-sized dog who were her best friends. She has an overbite that is not a medical issue — just how she was born so she eats and drinks a little silly. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Storm, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Miss Fluffy Pants is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Miss Fluffy Pants is approximately 4 to 5 years old and is a spayed female. She does well with dogs but not cats, must be an only cat home. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Miss Fluffy Pants, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. His foster mom calls him Pumpkin Spice when he get the zoomies. He loves to play, get cuddles and just nap on mom’s lap. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months loves to rub your legs. He am a little timid. But give him time and he will get to know you. He enjoys a pet and naps. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, please contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Zeva and Oliver are currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends. Oliver is a 6-month-old, neutered male and his sibling Zeva is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Zeva or Oliver, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Whiska is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 1-year-old, spayed female. As you can see, she is all black but sports a single white whisker. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Whiska, contact Bannock Feral Friends at 208-479-0529.
Cricket is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Cricket is approximately 6 years old and is a neutered male. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Cricket, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Heidi is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Heidi is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Heidi, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Kink is being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society. Kink is approximately 8 months old and is a spayed female. If you are interested in fostering or have questions about adopting Kink, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a mixed breed neutered male who is younger than one year old. Oliver is highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Roisin (Rosheen) is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 6-month-old, spayed shepherd/husky/pit mix. She is a playful girl who loves to be with her people. Roisin is active, but not opposed to snuggling up and hanging out. She’s like living with a little ray of sunshine! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Roisin, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bella is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue. She is a 1-year-old spayed female husky. Bella is very outgoing, strong and feisty. She gets along with dogs her own size or bigger, and she is great with kids. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bella, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jules is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue and is a 2- to 3-year-old neutered husky mix. Jules would thrive with a family, as he loves attention and children. He would also love to accompany you on your outdoor activities. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jules, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed husky-pit mix. She has a medical condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. Shinju loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a 6-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Princess is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is a 4-year-old spayed female Siberian husky with beautiful ice blue eyes. She would make a great companion and friend. Princess has done some 4-H, and she absolutely loved all the agility training. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Princess, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Kiba is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption rescue and is a year-old neutered male husky/chihuahua/pug mix. Kiba loves playing with other dogs and does great with kids and cats. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Kiba, contact Ronna Martinez at 208- 220-9915.
Sly is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. He is an 18-month-old, neutered male. Once Sly is comfortable in his surroundings, his personality comes alive. He is so playful, sweet, and lovable. He will get on his hind legs to reach you as you reach out to pet him. He will trill as he runs through your house. He likes to rub against your legs. Anything to get your affection. Sly would do best in a home with other cats. He just needs someone who has the patience to allow him to get comfortable in his surroundings. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Sly, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Jewel is currently being fostered through Aiding2Adoption Rescue. She is an 18-month-old spayed female tortoiseshell. Jewel enjoys being petted and appreciates the company of other cats. She uses her sweet meow to tell you when her food supply is running low. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jewel, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Scout is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is crate-trained, house-trained, good with cats, and should go to a home with older kids or adults only. He is a sweet pup who gets excited to go on walks and loves to run and hike. Scout was adopted from us when he was a puppy and has been with one family his entire life. He was surrendered due to a change of circumstance in his home. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Scout, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Nate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 4.5 year-old male lab/boxer mix who a playful, energetic and curious boy who loves to run — and run some more! He loves playing with sticks and is friendly toward the kids he’s interacted with (all have been 6+ age). Nate is playful with other dogs and only chases cats that run but doesn’t attack them. Nate takes his treats very nicely and would love nothing more than a warm bed. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Nate, contact the Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Slate is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is a 6-year-old male boxer mix who is good with dogs and older kids — but this cowboy wants to send cats to a new frontier! He came in with his brother Oscar who both desperately need to be adopted. Once he’s comfortable with you, he will impress you with his tricks, like sit, stay, lay and shake. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Slate, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Dotty is currently up for adoption at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is an 8-year-old female hound mix who is a loving couch potato who deserves a nice home for her final years! She was surrendered because she’s not doing well with other dogs and will need to go home as the only animal in the home. Dotty doesn’t have any lengthy experience with kids and therefore we will be seeking an adult-only home. Dotty loved cuddles with her former owner and car rides, but not walks! She just loves being lazy and if you’re looking for a low energy dog who is easy to care for, she’s your gal! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Dotty, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at 208-523-4219.
Clancy is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 1-year-old snuggler, talker and a definite bonder male. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mollie, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Mr. Kitty is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 4-year-old large orange tabby. He would prefer a home with no dogs and is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Mr. Kitty, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Shimeji is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once he warms up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shimeji, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Enoki is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Enoki, please contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Maitake is currently up for adoption at the Bingham County Humane Society and is a 6-month-old male, shy at first but sweet and lovey once they warm up to you. Neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Maitake, contact the Bingham County Humane Society at 208-680-3881.
Are we still continue the practice of bringing animals for adoption from out of the State of Idaho?
