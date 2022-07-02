BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis said he suffered a broken neck and an injury to the T6 thoracic vertebrae in his back, located just below the level of the shoulder blades, as well as a bruised sternum and a "pretty good bump on my head" after a bad get-off in the ranch broncs event.
Lewis said he was being kept overnight at Bingham Memorial Hospital where doctors were reviewing some scans on his spinal cord/ligaments and other sensitive structures in his neck that were taken Friday night, waiting to see if surgery is needed and making a plan of action.
"I’m on the right track now, thanks again for all the support and prayers, I appreciate all of you!" Lewis said on Facebook.
A few seconds after coming out of the chute, Lewis was thrown forward and slightly off to the right side of the horse's neck and over the horse's head, landing awkwardly head-first in front of the horse in a way that appeared he hit the dirt just underneath his jaw with his head bent backward.
A packed grandstand crowd was quiet as Lewis was attended to, and the announcer immediately asked the crowd to join him in prayer. It was reported to the crowd that Lewis was moving and talking as he was on the ground. Blackfoot EMTs responded to the scene and took him to the hospital in an ambulance. The horse Lewis was riding was contained on the east end of the arena until Lewis was loaded into the ambulance and the arena was cleared before the ambulance left the scene.
The rodeo is part of the Celebrate Blackfoot event.
The Bingham News Chronicle has been in contact with Lewis on Facebook and will provide updates as they become available.