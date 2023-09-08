DaBells

Verlyn and Jodi DaBell are the Pocatello area's JustServe specialists.

 Submitted Photo

A Chubbuck couple is encouraging area residents to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks by doing something to make the world a better place.

Jodi and Verlyn DaBell are the local specialists for JustServe.org and they're asking for everyone in the Pocatello area to visit the website this Monday, Sept. 11., and find a volunteer or donation opportunity among the numerous requests for help listed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.