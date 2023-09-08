A Chubbuck couple is encouraging area residents to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks by doing something to make the world a better place.
Jodi and Verlyn DaBell are the local specialists for JustServe.org and they're asking for everyone in the Pocatello area to visit the website this Monday, Sept. 11., and find a volunteer or donation opportunity among the numerous requests for help listed.
For the past year the DaBells have been promoting JustServe.org to connect people who want to help their community with those who need the assistance, whether it be donating food to the food bank to feed the hungry or spending time with lonely elderly folks at a nursing home.
The DaBells are putting out the call to everyone in the Pocatello area. They say that jumping on JustServe.org and finding a volunteer or donation opportunity on Monday would be a very fitting way to commemorate the national tragedy that was 9/11.
"We as a nation try to remember and never forget 9/11," Jodi said. "We refer to it as the 9/11 day of service and it's a day for everyone to remember those who lost their lives by giving service. In honor of all of those who lost their lives and those who continue to protect us and take care of us, we want to show that our community remembers and respects them."
The DaBells said that when you visit JustServe.org, you will see that there are a plethora of volunteer and donation opportunities in the Pocatello area. The Salvation Army and other local non-profits need help as do animal shelters and pet rescue groups, the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Library, Valley Mission, area nursing homes and even local schools, Jodi said.
"We're encouraging families and individuals to get out and serve on 9/11 because there is so much need," Jodi said.
The Dabells said donating items to a charity is a good way for people to serve on 9/11 if they don't have time to volunteer.
"Aid for Friends and Bright Tomorrows are always looking for volunteers but you can also donate items to them if you don't have the time," Jodi said.
JustServe.org was created in 2012 by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which still provides the website for the effort.
Seventeen countries participate in JustServe.org, using the website to connect good Samaritans with people and organizations that need help.
The DaBells said in the year that they've been the Pocatello area's JustServe specialists, they've realized the huge amount of need there is in the Pocatello community for everything from basic necessities like food to just providing a shoulder to cry on for a person going through some hard times.
But they've also been inspired by all of the local people who continually step up to provide help via JustServe.org.
"It's exciting to see what other people are doing and it's inspired us to volunteer ourselves," Jodi said. "We've made so many friends who we wouldn't know otherwise. They're teaching us more than we're teaching any of them."
The DaBells said bringing food to homeless people at a Pocatello warming shelter on a cold winter night is just one way volunteering with JustServe has opened their eyes to the challenges some local people are facing.
"We've changed because of this and what we see others doing in our community," Jodi said. "It's very inspiring. We tell people we were the biggest slackers until we got involved in this."
Verlyn added, "We see people giving so much. Before we did this, we were kind of in a bubble. There are so many generous and good-hearted people out there."
The DaBells said being the Pocatello area's JustServe specialists has given them a glimpse into issues in the community that they had no idea existed, such as all of the homeless high school students who need help.
"We didn't realize we had a homeless community of high school students," Jodi said. "We've been working with the high schools to get these kids hygiene kits. We lived with our heads in the sand (before becoming involved with JustServe). We thought everyone just had a life like we do. We found out that there's so much we can all do to help."
The DaBells are hoping that local people are inspired on Monday to visit JustServe.org and honor those lost on 9/11 by making a difference in the community.
"Let's come together on 9/11," Jodi said. "Let's unify and remember the first responders, military personnel and all of the other people who lost their lives. We said we would never forget, so let's honor them by serving on that day."
