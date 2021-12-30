Ready to ring in the new year? The following local businesses will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties on Friday.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year's Eve party from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight.
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year's Eve celebration starting at 6 p.m. They will have food and drink specials throughout the evening, as well as party favors and champagne at midnight.
• Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a live DJ, party favors and photo ops.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year's Eve party, with music by Joseph Valencia from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and with Side Chick performing from 9 p.m. to midnight.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve show starting at 7 p.m. with music from Lost Pages, Megan Rae, Chase Ricks and Beast in the Sun.
• The Comedy Project will host a New Year’s Show at 575 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade starting at 8 p.m. There will be a live DJ, dancing and drag performances. Dress your best. No cover if you arrive before 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., there is a $5 cover charge.
• The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall will host a New Year’s Eve bash. They are bringing in 2022 with a Roaring 20s theme. They have a Million Dollar Insured Prize Promotion. Winners have a chance at winning $1 million from 9 to 11 p.m. The Dewdroppers jazz band will be playing live inside the Painted Horse Buffet from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. DJ Dale will be spinning the hottest hits from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host New Year’s Eve with The Luddites from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Luddites perform a fun mix of funk, blues and reggae. They will be playing music you can kick up your heels and dance to to herald in the new year in style. Dust off your dance shoes and fancy attire and come out for a fun night of dinner and dancing.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host live music from Modern Methods, Hot Pursuit and Loot starting at 9 p.m. NorthStar Spirits Idaho will be on site with free samples from 9 to 9:30 p.m.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There is a $3 cover charge after 11 p.m.