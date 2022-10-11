Kobyn Domning
Kobyn Domning's 1999 maroon Jeep Cherokee with Idaho License Plate 8BS434U.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7.
Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work.
Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the Washington area.
Law Enforcement in Washington have since contacted the boyfriend and have been unable to locate Kobyn with him.
Kobyn is 16 years of age with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving her 1999 maroon Jeep Cherokee with Idaho License Plate 8BS434U.
Anyone who has seen Kobyn or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.
Tips and information can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at IFCrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.
