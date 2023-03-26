Mule deer doe
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about a mule deer doe shot and left to waste in Franklin County.

On Friday March 17, 2023, while on a fishing patrol along the southern portion of Oneida Narrows Road in Franklin County, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White came across a dead mule deer doe lying 20 yards from the road in an open meadow.

