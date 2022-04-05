POCATELLO — A group of local advocates have come together to create the Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation (SEIPF) Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
David Hance, President of the SEIPF, says the group is excited to be a needed presence in the community.
"The best way I can describe the formation of the group and its board is ‘organic,’” Hance said. "We came together as strangers, all with the common interest of doing something for our LGBTQ+ community."
The mission statement of the SEIPF focuses on not only hosting yearly Pride events, but on outreach, education, and being a community hub and resource for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"Through our initial discussions, we realized there are a lot of individual groups with different missions, ideas, and goals within our community," Hance said. "Some of these groups form, morph, disband, or move on to other things. Our conversation moved to forming an organization built around bringing our community together and doing so in a way with consistency and longevity."
In addition to holding a event later in April, the board is planning on hosting a historical museum of the history of Pride and queer people in the United States on June 18 in conjunction with Pride Month. They will be holding a larger Pride celebration on August 27 in Downtown Pocatello. Details surrounding both of these events will be announced as they become available.
“The needs of our community are great, and we are still in our infancy as an organization,” Hance said. “However, we are passionate, energetic, and creative, and are developing a road map of how to best serve our community. We plan to be a referral and support resource for our community, and hope to instill a sense of joy and pride in the work we undertake.”
Members of the SEIPF will be attending many community events throughout the year to raise awareness of its existence and develop its support network as a nonprofit.
Anyone interested in volunteering or helping to develop the board can contact Chris Cole, Director of Communication and Outreach, at 208-705-6715 or by emailing info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org.