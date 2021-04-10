Friday was a day of miraculous survival and tragedy for Jeremiah Hancock.
The 37-year-old Lava Hot Springs man somehow survived being ejected and thrown 80 feet from his GMC Sierra pickup truck when the vehicle overturned after colliding with a Freightliner semi on Highway 91 near Downey around 1:20 p.m.
The tragedy occurred when Hancock's father, Dean Bytendorp, 65, of Lava Hot Springs, arrived at the scene after the crash to help his son and suffered a medical emergency. Despite Hancock and others providing CPR, Bytendorp died at the scene from an apparent heart attack.
Now Hancock is trying to locate his dog Buddy, who was with him in the GMC Sierra when the crash occurred but ran from the scene and remains missing.
Buddy is a 1-year-old Pyrenees-German shepherd mix who Hancock describes as super friendly.
The violent crash traumatized the dog, who Hancock last saw running from the accident scene near Red Rock Road. Hancock doesn't believe Buddy was seriously injured in the crash and there have already been some sightings of the canine in the Downey area.
Hancock and Buddy weren't the only ones in the pickup truck when the crash occurred.
Erich Johnson, 33, of Lava Hot Springs, and his 8-year-old border collie-mix Carl were passengers in the GMC Sierra driven by Hancock.
Johnson wasn't ejected during the crash but suffered serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. He was released from the hospital on Friday night. Carl suffered a broken leg when he was ejected from the pickup during the crash but is expected to survive. He's currently being treated at a veterinary clinic in Preston.
State police said the wreck occurred when the Freightliner semi's driver, Newell R. Jenkins, 77, of Bancroft, tried to make a U-turn while traveling southbound on Highway 91 and collided with Hancock's southbound GMC Sierra.
The impact of the crash caused the GMC Sierra to careen off the left shoulder of Highway 91 and overturn.
Neither Hancock nor Johnson was wearing a seat belt, state police said. Jenkins was wearing a seat belt.
The wreck partially blocked Highway 91 for about 90 minutes.
Despite his own serious injuries suffered in the crash, Hancock declined to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. He said he was more concerned about Johnson and Carl and was going to begin searching for Buddy with help from his father.
But after arriving at the scene to help his son, Bytendorp collapsed and died.
Despite the grief of losing his father after nearly being killed himself in the crash, Hancock began searching for his missing dog. While in Downey looking for the canine, a man who identified himself as an emergency medical technician insisted that Hancock go to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hancock eventually agreed and was transported to PMC by a friend's mother.
Hancock learned at PMC just how serious his injuries were. He had a lacerated spleen and a nearly broken hip.
Hancock was kept overnight at PMC and was discharged Saturday afternoon. He immediately resumed the search for Buddy.
If you have any information on the dog's possible location, please contact Hancock at 208-241-7488.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.