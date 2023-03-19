Rowan Lindsey is an 8-year-old boy at Edgemont Elementary in Idaho Falls who wrote a book titled “The Boy and the Snake.”
The story features a young boy with a similar appearance to Rowan’s who ventures to a pet store to adopt a snake, and then the two grow up together.
Though Rowan spends most of his time playing with Legos and video games, he dabbles with his creative side frequently with the help of his father Stryder Lindsey.
Stryder said, “We made our book out of cardboard banded together. He drew all of it and then he dictated the whole story. Fortunately, my handwriting looks like a 6-year-old's. We made this a couple of years ago, but we are always doing projects like these and then he takes them to daycare. He brought the book that we made, and he was pretty proud of it. Then Aaliyah offered to draw for it.”
The book is illustrated by Aaliyah Wade, Rowan’s babysitter at Oma’s Daycare Cottage and Little Light Preschool for the past seven years. Digital art is her preferred medium and she hopes to illustrate more children’s books in the future.
“His mom asked me if I would want to illustrate with him, and I said sure, I love this kid. He's so talented. Working with a child that's so talented was something I really wanted to do,” Wade said.
Wade said that her favorite part about working with children is “seeing how much creativity they have, and working together with them to bring their creations to life.”
Rowan says that he wants to be an illustrator when he grows up, but his next plan is to write a chapter book with some illustrations scattered throughout it.
Stryder thinks that Rowan wrote “The Boy and the Snake” as a “roundabout way of asking for a snake” because his aggressive leopard gecko named “Raptor” isn’t as playful as a snake might be.
Rowan’s favorite fact about snakes is “some venomous snakes have died due to biting themselves.”
“(Snakes do this) on accident, like if they make a wrong move. They slither around and then they just go in the wrong way and their tail sometimes gets right there in front of their face and they mistake it as something else that has a tail,” Rowan said.
Rowan is proud to have a copy of his book in his school's library, but he also claims that he is struggling with the fame of being an author at his school. The principal at his school makes a video on Fridays of interviews with students, and Rowan said “I got on it and now the whole school knows my name. Then all of a sudden at recess, (classmates) are swarming me trying to get a free book from me. It happens all the time.”
Stryder mentioned the simplicity of publishing on Amazon compared to how his mother used to publish her books.
“Print-on-demand on Amazon makes it really easy. I remember that as a kid, my mom published four books, and there were always so many boxes of books because you had to do a minimum order. Instead, (on Amazon) they just order how many someone wants and then they generate it right there and ship it out. It's relatively easy now. I think the barriers in publishing are just not there anymore, so now anyone can publish. It was pretty easy,” Stryder said.
“The Boy and the Snake” can be purchased on Amazon for $10.99.
