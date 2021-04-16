Recently I met with county commissioners from Twin Falls, Gooding, Shoshone, Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka, and I was able to discuss my Columbia Basin Initiative to address ending the perennial lawsuits, creating certainty for agriculture and salmon recovery. I was also able to listen to their concerns and answer questions from constituents who attended the meetings.
It was no surprise that I heard repeatedly that the ag industry is exhausted by continuous litigation they face over the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Act and the NEPA process. People were skeptical that we could enact a 25-year moratorium on litigation on these federal laws. I explained that I know that it is possible because I have done this before. When the state of Idaho had a wolf management plan that was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Service, but continually got overruled in court, I passed legislation that allowed for Idaho and Montana to delist wolves with sufficiency language that could not be subject to judicial review. It was challenged and thrown out. This law has stood the test of time and wolf management is no longer an issue for Idaho Ranchers.
That means that despite calls from environmentalists who suggest they shouldn’t have to give up their right to litigate against dams and producers in return for salmon recovery, this language must be included. Those provisions to protect producers will remain in any final concept I put forward. We need to provide our agriculture community the certainty they need to be successful for future generations.
I appreciate how disruptive these provisions are to the agenda and financing of some environmental groups in the region. And I know that other, more thoughtful conservation groups recognize that if they are going to save salmon, they are going to have to swallow hard and accept these provisions.
Another common concern I heard was how bypassing the four lower snake river dams would lead to a slippery slope and create more dam removal in the future. My concept locks in all public and private federal dams greater than 5 megawatts for 35 to 50 years. It uses the same mechanism I described above to end all lawsuits against those same dams over the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Clean Water Act for 35 years. No additional removal, no additional lawsuits.
My constituents are also concerned about water. Idaho’s farming communities and utilities send enormous amounts of Idaho water downstream annually. One of the goals is for Idaho producers is to keep their Idaho water while maintaining the benefits of adhering to agreements that protect them from litigation.
Southern Idaho’s irrigators are required to flush 487,000-acre feet of Idaho’s water annually to assist the outward migration of salmon smolt. This is water that could be utilized to irrigate our crops and re-charge the aquifer. Water is one of the most valuable resources Idaho has and we cannot continue to flush more and more of it in a desperate and ultimately failed attempt to save salmon. But as we leave our fates to the courts, I fear this is exactly what will happen.
Finally, for those who refuse to even discuss this plan, they should look no further than the Klamath Basin. After litigation and appeals, those four dams will be removed for salmon recovery by 2024. However, the stakeholders will not be made whole like ours would in the Columbia Basin Initiative. Simply put, I want to protect Idaho stakeholders by creating certainty, security and prosperity for generations to come.
This column was written by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.