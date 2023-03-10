Sometimes people feel overwhelmed by our government's actions and are convinced that on one will listen. Sometimes the right hand in government organizations do not inform the left hand, either by deliberate omission or oversite. Sometimes things are happening that very few are aware of or understand and these issues must be brought to the forefront. It is for these reasons and many others that time should be allotted in the city council meetings for citizens to be heard.

It is very telling that only two council members responded to the journal regarding this issue. By this measure alone the open forum should continue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.