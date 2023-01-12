Ukrainian woman holding Luci lantern

A Ukrainian woman poses for a photo while holding a Luci solar-powered lantern sent to her from Pocatello resident Lena Contor.

 Photo courtesy of Lena Contor

POCATELLO — A rather innocuous gift that a local woman sent to her best friend in Ukraine almost a decade ago has recently become a lifesaver for those trying to survive the Russian invasion in the war-torn country.

Lena Contor holds a Luci lantern

Lena Contor, a Pocatello resident who was born in Ukraine, holds a Luci lantern. Contor is on a mission to provide the device to as many Ukrainians as possible.

Lena Contor, a Pocatello resident born in Ukraine, sent her friend living in Kharkiv an MPOWERED solar-powered inflatable Luci lantern nine years ago as a fun recreational gift to use while camping or enjoying the outdoors.

Light for Ukraine graphic

An informational graphic about Lena Contor's Light for Ukraine program that aims to provide as many Ukrainians as possible with a solar-powered light.

