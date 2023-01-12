POCATELLO — A rather innocuous gift that a local woman sent to her best friend in Ukraine almost a decade ago has recently become a lifesaver for those trying to survive the Russian invasion in the war-torn country.
Lena Contor, a Pocatello resident born in Ukraine, sent her friend living in Kharkiv an MPOWERED solar-powered inflatable Luci lantern nine years ago as a fun recreational gift to use while camping or enjoying the outdoors.
Stored in the basement of her friend’s home, the device had been forgotten about for quite some time, said Contor — that is until the friend and her two young boys were forced to live in their basement for six months while seeking refuge from the constant barrage of bombings during the Russian invasion.
“She has two little kids, ages 3 and 5, and she told me it’s one thing to be in the darkness, it’s another thing when they are constantly being bombed while sitting in the darkness,” Contor said. “That’s just really scary.”
But for much of that six-month period, Contor's friend and her children were not forced to endure the terrifying sound of ordnance exploding above them in the dark.
“Not soon after they had to go into the basement is when they found the Luci light,” said Contor. “And it was still charged.”
Now, Contor has embarked on a mission to equip as many households in Ukraine as possible with Luci lanterns via an initiative she has dubbed “Light for Ukraine” and she’s asking for the local community to help by taking advantage of an incredible offer from MPOWERED.
The type of lantern Contor aims to send to Ukrainians is called the Luci Outdoor 2.0. According to MPOWERED, that lantern is a lightweight, collapsible device with 10 warm white LEDs that last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It provides 75 lumens of light, weighs less than a hockey puck, is waterproof and fully recharges in seven hours.
After learning of how impactful the Luci lantern was for her friend in Ukraine, Contor made a post on Facebook asking for her local friends to consider purchasing some of the devices to help with her mission. By the end of the first week, she had received 150 Luci lanterns to provide light for war-torn Ukrainians. Somehow, word of Contor’s goal made it back to MPOWERED and they offered her the deal of a lifetime.
Typically, the average cost of one Luci lantern is about $25. But after MPOWERED learned of her mission, they reached out to Contor and offered to sell her the devices at a whopping 69 percent off of the retail price — less than $10 per lantern.
Then in late December, Contor left on her fourth humanitarian mission to Poland to provide aid to many of the Ukrainians who have sought refuge there. Before she left, she made another post on Facebook asking for donations so that she could place another Luci order.
By the time she returned to the U.S. just a week later, Contor had raised over $14,000 — enough to purchase over 1,300 Luci lanterns.
“I was just amazed,” Contor said. “Then I thought that maybe MPOWERED offered me that great deal because I purchased so many, but they told me that this was going to be my price for as long as I kept the program going. If I keep raising funds for Luci lights, it doesn't matter if I raise a little or a lot, they will cost the same price.”
To continue with her mission, Contor has organized a fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrie’s Ski and Sports at 624 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
Attendees can expect to enjoy some free hot chocolate and homemade cookies as well as music with many, many Luci lights on display. Contor said there are several ways for people to contribute.
First, folks will have the opportunity to donate $9.75 toward the purchase of a solar Luci light. Every donation earns a ticket for a raffle to win various prizes including gift cards from local restaurants and businesses (Sizzler, Kiwi Loco, Applebees, Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Red Rabbit and others), massage sessions, and a mountain bike from Barrie’s.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to pay the full price for one light ($20 on Amazon) in order to receive a Luci light for themselves and provide one for a Ukrainian household. Contor said the supply of Luci lights available for local residents via this donation option is limited to the first 200 people.
For those interested in donating but unable to attend the fundraiser, Contor said she does accept donations via Venmo using the handle @Lenacontor. Contor has also partnered with the local non-profit Bridges — a group of Southeast Idaho citizens welcoming refugees to the Gem State — to avoid paying taxes on some of the donations. Individuals who would like to make a tax free donation using PayPal or a credit card can visit tinyurl.com/LightforUkraine.
“My goal is to raise as much or more than I did last time and while it sounds like a big number, it’s really just a drop in the bucket.” Contor said. “I am not sure of the exact number now but there were 24 million people living in Ukraine before the war.”
