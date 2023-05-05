POCATELLO — Among more than 2,000 students set to graduate from Idaho State University on Saturday is Quincie Mattick, a blind student who will be graduating with honors with a bachelor's degree in health professions.
According to a news release from the university, Mattick will be accompanied by her service dog, Tessa, who will receive an honorary certificate for the service she provided. Graduation ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“She’s been very helpful,” Mattick said in the news release. “It’s been nice living on campus with her. She gets me from Point A to Point B. She’s been with me to all my classes.”
Mattick’s advice to other students with disabilities is to never take no for an answer and take college life one day, or assignment, at a time.
“Don’t let people tell you, ‘No, you can’t,’” she said. “So many people have said you can’t do that because of X disability, but tell them, ‘No, I can do it.’”
According to the news release, the Disability Services team had to get creative with how they would help Mattick learn. As a health professions major, she took several classes that included visual mediums such as diagrams and graphs that could not be translated into braille.
“Sometimes we got really creative,” she said. “One time, (my tutors) literally used a piece of cork board and rubber bands to make a graph, and it worked. Another time we made some models out of paper towels and tape.”
Mattick said everyone from the faculty, staff, administration and ISU housing were all helpful and responsive to her needs.
“Overall, the faculty here was really good about asking questions about how to make it better for you, and it is really good to have a working, collaborative relationship with faculty,” she said.
Mattick’s favorite college memories include ISU Housing events such as their piñata parties and floor dinners. She said in the news release that her favorite part about going to these events was meeting new people. She plans to stay at ISU to pursue a master’s degree in social work next year.
In another news release, ISU President Kevin Satterlee said he was proud of all the graduates and all the work they had accomplished during their years at the university.
"I am proud of each and every graduate," he said in the news release. "Commencement is a culmination of years of hard work and perseverance. We celebrate thousands of Bengals who have reached a life-changing milestone and will now go out into the world well prepared for the future."
Graduation will be held at Reed Gym due to ongoing construction at Holt Arena. Parking will be free for all in attendance. There are no more tickets available, but all ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube. More information can be found at isu.edu/commencement.
