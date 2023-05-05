Quincie Mattick

Quincie Mattick and her guide dog stand near the stairs at the Rendezvous Building on Idaho State University's Pocatello campus.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Among more than 2,000 students set to graduate from Idaho State University on Saturday is Quincie Mattick, a blind student who will be graduating with honors with a bachelor's degree in health professions.

According to a news release from the university, Mattick will be accompanied by her service dog, Tessa, who will receive an honorary certificate for the service she provided. Graduation ceremonies are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.