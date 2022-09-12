To hear it from The Washington Post, Libs of TikTok — a conservative, multi-platform social media account run by New York City real estate professional Chaya Raichik — is evil incarnate. The Washington Post (among others) has recently accused Ms. Raichik of endangering the lives of progressives and progressive institutions across the nation by spreading dangerous hoaxes, fomenting bias against and hatred toward LGBTQ communities, ginning up outrage at teachers and bashing other progressive social media faux pas.
By way of disclosure, I subscribe to the Libs of TikTok Substack feed and have modestly supported Libs of TikTok financially. None of this is because I agree with everything that Ms. Raichik has to say. I do not. But I absolutely do support Ms. Raichik's right to say what's on her mind. Especially right now, when she has about as much clout with the public as many in the “expert” classes.
In an age where it's clear that our own government, skirting the boundaries of the First Amendment, has leaned on social media platforms to censor content they don't like under the guise of “combating misinformation,” I'm for more speech, not less. I oppose all ongoing attempts by progressives to have Libs of TikTok deplatformed. Ms. Raichik has every right to assert her opinions on her own social media. If you don't like them, they are easily avoided.
Critics of Ms. Raichik would contend that the progressives exposed on Libs of TikTok might find the threats — threats which they would maintain that she has encouraged — difficult to ignore. Putting aside, for the moment, that we might have to ban all speech if we are going to hold everyone accountable for what anyone might do as a result of public discourse, I find most of the criticism leveled at Ms. Raichik to be hysterical — if not patently false.
Libs of TikTok is a bit like a social media aggregator consisting of a mirror and a theater screen aimed at progressives. Libs of TikTok, outside of Substack, mostly re-posts items from progressive social media accounts and websites — putting them out there for a much larger audience that they would have otherwise known.
Is some of this unfair? Almost certainly. But many of those exposed on Libs of TikTok undid themselves by their own actions. Hoisted on their own petards, so to speak.
If you don't want to become an infamous social media star, you probably should probably, for instance, avoid being videoed while asking a fellow student to leave a multicultural center at a public university because you don't like a sticker on his laptop computer. If you are a hospital that advertises “gender affirming” surgery on very young patients, you should probably get with your IT folks to make your own website to accurately reflect who is and who is not eligible.
If you end up being a star on Libs of TikTok over any of the above it sounds to me like a you problem. Maybe it's just me, but you problems should not interfere with everyone else's right to engage in free discourse on issues of public importance and concern.
The Washington Post has recently run a series of hit pieces, under the byline of Taylor Lorenz (and others), on Libs of TikTok and Ms. Raichik. Some of you will be familiar with Ms. Lorenz as the former New York Times and current The Washington Post reporter (and millennial poster child) who's known to have crossed a few ethical boundaries in her own reporting.
Ms Taylor, who speaks often of the PTSD she suffers as a result of online harassment (and being a target of Tucker Carlson's ire), had no problem at all doxxing Ms. Raichik, with whom she obviously disagrees. That's a Mount Everest sized pile of hypocrisy for you right there: it's not OK to do something dubious to me because I'm a good person, but it's OK for me to do something dubious to you because you are a bad person.
This is the part of the progressive playbook that I find the most illiberal: the part about doxxing, harassment, deplatforming, cancellation, punching down and the like being psychologically harmful, morally repugnant and just plain wrong unless deployed against someone who's not, in your opinion, on the right side of things.
It's just tough luck, I reckon, being a child of a lesser god.
The decline of The Washington Post, for which this reporting is exhibit “A,” has been long, precipitous and difficult to watch. The recent reporting on Libs of TikTok was so bad that it could have come from The National Enquirer. I get that The Washington Post is left of center and that Libs of TikTok is pretty far right, but that's no excuse for a newspaper of The Post's caliber to advocate for less speech. The Washington Post's excuse for this has focused on allegations that Ms. Raichik encourages violence against hospitals, teachers and others. The problem is that actual evidence for this is downright flimsy.
Again, one normally finds their way on Libs of TikTok as a result of their own unwise social media postings. It's a bit difficult for me to understand why Libs of TikTok should be deplatformed for just making these indiscretions available to a much larger audience.
You can disagree with, dislike, rant, rave and fume at Libs of TikTok all that you want. That's all fine with me. What's not fine with me is having them deplatformed simply because you disagree with what they have to say — as apparently many staffers at Twitter, along with Ms. Raichik's cheering section at The Washington Post, are currently advocating for.
As sayeth Cassius, “The fault lies not in our stars, but in ourselves.” Words of wisdom right there — and you'd think that The Washington Post, the self-imagined newspaper of record for the entire country, would pause to reflect on this. You'd especially think this in the wake of The Post very recently getting major events like the Russian collusion and Hunter Biden laptop stories (things that shape elections) completely, spectacularly and even seraphically wrong. One might even hope that The Post, and others of their ilk, would be a bit more hesitant to unleash the hounds, after being so recently humiliated for incompetence, solely for the purpose of smearing people who see the world differently.
Don't hold your breath.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com.