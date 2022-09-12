Martin Hackworth NEW

To hear it from The Washington Post, Libs of TikTok — a conservative, multi-platform social media account run by New York City real estate professional Chaya Raichik — is evil incarnate. The Washington Post (among others) has recently accused Ms. Raichik of endangering the lives of progressives and progressive institutions across the nation by spreading dangerous hoaxes, fomenting bias against and hatred toward LGBTQ communities, ginning up outrage at teachers and bashing other progressive social media faux pas.

By way of disclosure, I subscribe to the Libs of TikTok Substack feed and have modestly supported Libs of TikTok financially. None of this is because I agree with everything that Ms. Raichik has to say. I do not. But I absolutely do support Ms. Raichik's right to say what's on her mind. Especially right now, when she has about as much clout with the public as many in the “expert” classes.