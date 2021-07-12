A Lewisville teen is facing a criminal charge after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned he had stored more than a thousand images of child pornography on the online file storage service Dropbox.
Oscar Santos, 18, admitted to downloading the images, saying he received them in July 2020 via a spam message that told him to save them on Dropbox. Dropbox shut down his account in December and informed the sheriff's office that they were associated with an account in Jefferson County. Two emails were attached to the account, both of which included Santos' first and last names.
The probable cause affidavit states the ages of some of the victims are ambiguous, but some videos and photos depict children as young as 6 years old performing sex acts, and some depict children forced to perform sex acts with other minors.
One of the minors was identified by the detective investigating the case. He reached out to law enforcement in Pennsylvania to contact the victim. It's unclear from the affidavit if law enforcement contacted the victim, who is now an adult, but the affidavit does state that she and other minors were extorted into participating in the videos.
The detective spoke to Santos at Rigby High School, where he was a student. The detective asked if he used email, and Santos named the two accounts listed on the Dropbox account.
Santos at first denied knowing about Dropbox, but then admitted he had an account that was deleted. When the detective asked if he knew why the account was deleted, he mentioned the pictures.
The folder containing the photos was named "20$(All)" according to the affidavit. Santos denied paying for the photos.
Santos said he was 17 when he downloaded the photos, and asked if he would still get in trouble. The detective told him he could have avoided trouble if he had reported the contents of what he received, but noted he instead held them for six months until they were discovered.
Santos was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in Jefferson County Court.