This is in response to many comments and posts, letters about Mayor Kevin England. There are those who want to criticize every little thing yet fail to recognize his forethinking leadership for our area. I have known Kevin, as a neighbor, since my family moved back here in 2006. I initially thought of him as a pompous individual and as someone who thought he was better than the others.
In the last 16 years, I have gotten to know Kevin personally as a neighbor, friend, politician, and religious leader. In all that time, I have found that my initial impression was incorrect in all aspects. Kevin is not one to rush to judgement because of reactionary feelings or face saving. He will study out the items before him and make the best educated decision he can. He will call upon those who have the expertise and experience. I have seen him stand firm in a decision, but, I have also seen him change course when the people speak up and share with him their voice. Once that decision is made, he is behind it.
I believe many around us have had mixed experiences with Mayor England as a mayor. Some want him to put his hand down and make it so and others want him turn a blind eye to things happening. To both sides, it may appear he has done both. To me, he looks to the rules that govern and finds what he needs to do. When I first worked with him on his campaign to become mayor, I recommended many ideas and he would check to make sure they fit within the boundaries allowed for campaigning. I have seen him take the same approach as mayor. He is very cautious on how he does things as a representative.
It is easy to look at the short term and say he should have done xy and z... Mayor England has made many decisions based on the future growth and needs of Chubbuck. When the issue of the Mayor's salary was raised, pitchforks were taken out, but as you see now, Chubbuck has grown well into the numbers that were discussed as to why a mayor here needs to be paid more. We have grown, and with that growth we have seen changes. Mayor England has made decisions based on the ide of a growing Chubbuck, a great place to raise a family, earn a living, go to school and retire. We need to make sure we attract the best representatives for our town as the growth is not stopping and the need to keep innovating are here. Mayor England is that person.
In closing, in my years as a Chubbuck citizen, I have seen and heard of council members waiting until the council meeting before looking through their agendas. I have seen council members be hypocritical in their online posts and actual actions. I have seen personal attacks and wanting to drag private affairs public because it is easier to win in social courts than private discussion where facts (hopefully) rule. I have friends who like Mayor England and friends who do not. What I know about Mayor England, is he did what he said he would do and he prepares each and every week for his council meetings. If he has to change a decision, he is capable of explaining why the change needed to be made.
My relationship with him has been built over the last 14 years through private chats, personal meetings, talks on the side walk and phone calls. I believe Kevin is ready to help continue the growth in Chubbuck and does it without an ulterior motive. There is no group behind him pulling the strings or hoping to move chess pieces. That is why I support Mayor England for re-election.
Trent Campbell,
Chubbuck