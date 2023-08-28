I’ve just finished reading the January 6 Indictment of Trump. This stuff couldn’t be made up! I suggest you read it, in its entirety. The number of times and ways Trump and his henchmen tried to overturn a well-documented fair election is staggering. The evidence is overwhelming. The indictment paints a very accurate picture of what the nation could expect if he were ever to get back into the White House; tyranny, vengeance and retribution would rein and go unchecked. This indictment and all the others are NOT witch hunts or politically motivated, and contrary to what many in your party are falsely claiming, the DOJ and the FBI are NOT being “weaponized”. PERIOD! They are just following the rule of law, something completely unheard of by many in your party! American democracy is approaching a dangerous crossroad. It is time for you and your republican colleagues to “pick up the gauntlet”, openly condemn Trump’s many acts of corruption and criminal activity for HE IS THE SINGLE MOST DANGEROUS PERSON EVER TO OUR DEMOCRACY AND REPUBLIC! There has never been a more important time for you to honor your oath “ . to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against ALL ENEMIES, foreign AND DOMESTIC” (i.e., Trump). Otherwise, an authoritarian dictatorship under Trump may be in the future! And YES, I’d really like a specific response, instead of a pro forma letter, detailing what action you plan to prevent the loss of our democracy to a wannabe dictator.
