Long COVID — also called long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, chronic COVID, and “Dang, This Sucks” Syndrome — seems to be affecting a number of people.
A recent study done in China with people who were hospitalized and released after the acute disease, stated that up to 20 percent of them have lingering issues.
My guess is that everyone now has had the virus and most were not hospitalized, but doctors are seeing the effects of Long COVID in many people.
Symptoms include fatigue, sometimes debilitating, weakness, shortness of breath, gut issues such as bloating and bowel problems, mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety, nervous system problems including but not limited to peripheral neuropathy, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), smell and taste difficulties, to mention a few.
It is hard to differentiate Long COVID from so many other potential causes of the same issues. In my recent experience, and talking to other doctors on the front line, there are certainly more of these symptoms recently, making us all a little suspicious about the post infectious effects of this virus.
What to do about them is the question that must be asked. I think it is vital that doctors do what they do — rule out everything else (anything more worrisome for example) to come to that conclusion.
If it is felt strongly that what is being presented is Long COVID, treat underlying symptoms with current and modern medicine, but also optimize the immune system.
Daily exercise, even small, short walks when you feel terrible can be of value over time. Low calorie eating helps — i.e. don’t eat a lot when you are feeling this way. Proper immune supporting supplements, peptides (short chains of amino acids that work at the level of the cell to commit an action) prescribed by your doctor can also be of benefit. Alternative medicine such as chiropractic, massage therapy, energy work, high dose vitamin and mineral replacement via IVs have, through empirical observation, been shown to be of great benefit to some of my patients.
The point is, even those doing their best to stay healthy and feel good, do not feel good if they are in this sub-group.
Don’t give up! Search out some help, even if it is off the mainstream.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.