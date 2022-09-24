Dr. Warren Willey

Long COVID — also called long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, chronic COVID, and “Dang, This Sucks” Syndrome — seems to be affecting a number of people.

A recent study done in China with people who were hospitalized and released after the acute disease, stated that up to 20 percent of them have lingering issues.