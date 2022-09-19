Enough is enough! Now that we’ve learned from the remaining City Council and Mayor that Pocatello is a “Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy” place to live, why aretheProperty Taxes outrageous, rental housing more costly than trying to buy a small home and the cost of gas in Pocatelloishigher than in Blackfoot and surrounding areas when there’s a pipeline into Pocatello!
It’s become extremely hard to try to live from paycheck to paycheck,even minor amounts of grocerieshave to be limited to the very bare of necessities. There isn’t affordable housing of any kind available to downsize into or rent currently when a one bedroom, one bath apartment is $575.00 a monthminimum, let alone including first and last month’s deposits.
I’ve been informedby Bannock County sources thatit’s due to the Cityof Pocatelloexpendituresthat property taxes arethishigh.Sohow do we get to see those itemized Departmentaloperationalcosts anyway and not just the total for eachCitydepartment’s yearlyusage?I agree with the Shoshone-Bannock tribes issue with Pocatello’s welcomingresolution,as itappears to be just so much (hot air), so to speak.
The people are friendly enough,from time to timeand place to place, but it’s the governing bodies that are becoming elitist as they tend to put themselves on their own imagined pedestals of certain followers of the (Insurrectionist Party),thatstillhaveastranglehold onAmericans in all walks of life.It seems that individual States are trying to control their populations and limit the people’schoices andchances of getting ahead or even keep their lives above the fast rising waters of debt in America, let alone the world.Hope, friendship, the ability to voteand American ingenuity,arestill not edible.