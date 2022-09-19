Enough is enough! Now that we’ve learned from the remaining City Council and Mayor that Pocatello is a “Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy” place to live, why are the Property Taxes outrageous, rental housing more costly than trying to buy a small home and the cost of gas in Pocatello is higher than in Blackfoot and surrounding areas when there’s a pipeline into Pocatello!  

  Its become extremely hard to try to live from paycheck to paycheck, even minor amounts of groceries have to be limited to the very bare of necessities. There isn’t affordable housing of any kind available to downsize into or rent currently when a one bedroom, one bath apartment is $575.00 a month minimum, let alone including first and last month’s deposits 

