I can only think that attempts to excuse Trump from accountability when considering acts committed on January 6 would not have been made if the Republican party had not put Trump on a throne. A previously unthinkable scenario of the President of the United States contributing to lawless and seditious behavior while attempting to overthrow the government and its court verified election results is defended by most Republicans. Think about it. How far how far from reality and its conservative roots has the Republican party strayed?
Trump’s followers fought against a fictitious Deep State enemy, while the real Deep State characters—Qanon, Oathkeepers, and the Proud Boys--blossomed under a radical rightwing President. “Fake news” was summoned anytime Trump felt the heat of conviction of unacceptable behavior, and most Republicans swallowed the deception “hook, line and sinker”. “Stop the steal” was chanted by his conspirators as they marched to stop ratification of verified results and steal the election using violence.
Trump followers, you better ask yourselves, do you really want to continue down this perilous road? How was this road paved and where does this road lead to?
Many described Trump’s hold on the Republican party as cultish in nature, and I completely agree. This new religion, Trumpism, threatens our nation and moral fabric. Based on the belief system of a narcissistic pathological liar, the following could be considered as teaching derived from Trumpism:
Blessed are the exorbitantly rich and powerful, for their kingdom justifies oppression and intimidation. Blessed are those that scorn, for they will be lifted above the commoners. . Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for opulence, for they shall have gold toilets. Blessed are the unmerciful, for they shall obtain pardons from their corruption by their corrupted leader, and likewise. Blessed are the hardened of heart, for their shame is covered by their expansive ego. Blessed are the deceivers for they will be able to bend reality--even turn truth on its head--for the sake of enshrining Trump as king. And of course, Blessed are the insurrectionists for they will inherit the election.
It’s imperative that Trumpism is not only overcome, but excised from politics. Hatred, uncivility, belittling, crassness and continual lying have been espoused by Trump and his followers over the last 4 years. Republicans have been complicit in defending deviant behavior that led in the end to violence and insurrection. Stop this nonsense. We don’t want a fascist leader or a fascist nation where an iron fisted, narcissist man has consuming power over his enemies, and his followers. If we take this low road, only more destruction lies ahead, including losing our democracy to radical rightwing politics.
Republicans, this is a chance to go back to your roots and really Make America Great Again, and this certainly implies leaving Trump behind, way behind.
Greg Hegman,
Twin Falls