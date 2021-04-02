A market-based, revenue-neutral price on carbon that returns a dividend to citizens is shown to be the most economically efficient climate solution. Regulations are not the answer according to a recent study by researchers at Ohio State University who found that a carbon tax is significantly less expensive in curbing greenhouse gas emissions than imposing a clean energy mandates, such as a renewable portfolio standard, or handing out subsidies (aka production tax credits).
Inefficient subsidies and regulations are often based on incomplete and outdated information. What works is to raise the price of whatever it is that we don’t want. So if we don’t want carbon pollution in the air, we need to make it more expensive. As reported by the journal Energy Markets, the least expensive way to reduce carbon emissions down to 20 percent of current amounts by 2040 is put a price on burning carbon. This tax corrects a simple market failure: right now, US corporations are not paying for the pollution they release into our atmosphere.
“Global warming is the biggest market failure in history,” Sir Nicholas Stern, former Chief Economist, World Bank, 2006 Stern Report.
A gradually increasing carbon fee would give time for U.S. companies to create strategic plans, innovate and invest as they transition away from fossil fueled energy.
In a recent turnabout, the American Petroleum Institute, the top industry lobby, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed carbon pricing. The Chamber would like to see a market based approach that encourages investment in non-fossil energy sources, climate resilience, energy efficiency, as well as “breakthroughs in commercially-viable technologies ... to enable significant cuts in GHG emissions without harming economic growth”.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in a statement made last year, said “climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system and to its ability to sustain the American economy.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce agrees saying, “Inaction (on climate) is not an option.” They are right. The longer the U.S. waits on climate action, the more expensive it becomes to recover from increasingly severe weather, wildfire events and the catastrophic damage they cause.
The American Petroleum Institute does not want the fee on carbon to fund government projects. This may imply they prefer to return the money in the form of a dividend to citizens. If this is what they are meaning, they are on to an economically sound idea.
A straight up carbon tax, without a dividend, will indeed slow job growth, slow GDP growth, and make American businesses that compete in international trade less competitive. It will grow government by $55 billion to $60 billion each year and raise the price of gas by about 10 cents a gallon at the pump and about a penny per kwh at the electric meter. Low- and middle-income families will feel the pinch of these rising energy prices much more than families with higher incomes.
The American Petroleum Institute implies a smarter way to tax carbon: the tax is linked to a dividend that is returned to households. As American consumers spend that cash, the U.S. experiences job growth, which in turn grows our GDP. This is the Carbon Fee and Dividend idea.
Mitt Romney, as well as over 3,500 U.S. economists across the nation, support the Carbon Fee and Dividend plan. The monthly dividend puts dollars in the pockets of consumers, and studies show for well over half of these citizens, the dividend easily covers their rising cost of energy with dollars left over.
A Carbon Fee and Dividend bill already exists in Congress; it’s HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. In addition to reducing our carbon emissions by 40 percent in the first 12 years, the bill exempts the military and agricultural industries from the rising cost of fossil fuels. The bill includes a system of border tariffs and credits so U.S. businesses are protected from unfair overseas competition.
Additionally, Farm Bureau’s Policy on Climate Change aligns well with the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act on 12 areas of concern. This alignment includes four points that Farm Bureau supports and eight that they oppose.
The U.S. doesn’t need more regulation and subsidies to slow climate change. We need the most effective and efficient method to boost our economy while reducing our carbon emissions. A Carbon Fee and Dividend does just that without growing government.
We call on our Idaho senators and representatives to let the market work for us by supporting HR 763. It’s the right time for our Idaho Congressmen to get behind a climate solution that is a revenue neutral, market based idea: The Carbon Fee and Dividend.
Linda Engle of Pocatello pursued her interest in renewable energy and earned degrees from the University of Colorado. Currently she is secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council, co-leader of the Pocatello Citizens’ Climate Lobby and is on the faculty in the mathematics department at Idaho State University.