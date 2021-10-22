It’s time all politicians in Idaho pay for their own stupid mistakes and not expect the voters to pay anything for the constant frivolous lawsuits or personal actions that politicians come up with, when trying to tear apart the American Constitution and Bill of Rights. It’s time to deny politicians access to setting educational standards or curricula, as society tries to teach children TRUE facts of world and American history. Truth from politicians somehow leaves a lot to be desired as of late, like stop professing conspiracy theories constantly and before they start possible book burnings. Rather than teaching children how to write book reports with relevant and truthful historical backgrounds. It’s also time to start voting out of office long and short term politicians trying to hold onto control of any state denying the votes of American voters and explaining they don’t understand politics, WE DO! Idaho politics is constantly costing Idaho individuals more in taxes and penalties for frivolous lawsuits, already ruled on in other states. What don’t they understand about making the same mistake over again, repeatedly?
Too many Idahoans still can’t afford private insurance of any kind even when high numbers of voters are on Medicare, Medicaid, retired or students on limited incomes. It’s time for people to realize why politicians are the only ones getting richer while in office, when salaries of elected officials show such a difference in income ranges from citizens with only low income job opportunities offered in Idaho. We have NO PROBLEMS with vote counting in America on any scale, except when certain politicians start denying Americans access to free and fair voting in states. Power and control is the LAST thing Urban Terrorists or their political backers should EVER have in any country, especially when they try to decimate American values of freedom, a piece at a time.
Wake up America, it’s time to save our Freedoms to stay alive and remain a free society in the United States. Don’t believe the lies of any power hungry politicians. America MUST always remain a free society against hate and profess our love for our fellow man and woman, no matter religion or race. We’re all Americans for peace and it’s about time to show it and stop the violence.