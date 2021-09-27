Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program released its report today on lessons learned in the response and initial recovery after a shooting incident that occurred May 6, 2021, at Rigby Middle School.
Two students and one staff member were wounded, and a 13-year-old student was taken into custody.
The 11-page report was generated from interviews with district staff and local emergency responders who were on the scene when, and after the incident occurred. The report lists 29 recommendations on a variety of topics that include emergency communications, planning and training, and crisis mental health support.
School Safety and Security Program Manager Mike Munger says the recommendations are intended for school districts throughout the state to consider given their own unique campus environments, facilities and resources.
“This was a traumatic experience for everyone involved and we learned some valuable lessons from the interviews that we hope will help prevent future acts of violence,” Munger said.
The report was presented today to the Idaho School Safety and Security Advisory Board, which is made up of public school, law enforcement and emergency response officials, legislators, parents and teachers.