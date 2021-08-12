Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Senator Risch in a recent email claims Democrats are socialists because they advocate investing in America to help recovery from a bad COVID year. Investing is what capitalists do, not socialists. During the Trump years, federal spending and tax cuts for the rich raised national debt $7.8 trillion. That’s nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards and every other type of debt other than mortgages. It amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.
Investment in infrastructure, in American people and in our natural resources will be leverage for a growing economy. Many data points are positive – stock market, more and better jobs, less war. Investment now will help us be more resilient if or when problems occur such as COVID variants, weather extremes and less water.
Risch would be a better senator if he were not so pessimistic about us American people who can innovate, create, solve problems, be entrepreneurial, and help one another.