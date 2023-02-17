It’s obvious that Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene believes that voting (to him alone) is only a simple action, equal to filling out a warranty card for a new appliance. He should be recalled as obviously he is illiterate to the fact that our right to vote is one of the MOST precious freedoms of choice that American citizens cherish. In these United States we can simply vote or not, depending on the individuals choice. But it’s NOT your choice to interfere, limit or remove any citizens’ right to vote in the manners established by the laws of the land.
You’re also misinformed as to why there may be an increase in absentee ballots recently. In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve had a worldwide Pandemic for years now and people have tried not to stand in lines or crowds with others who’ve tried to avoid the vaccinations for Covid or the flu. I suppose it’s their choice to die if they want, but the rest of us know that vaccinations for deadly diseases protect against those communicable illnesses. Your issue that fraud may happen with Absentee ballots, is ludicrous and meaningless childlike information.
As the National population ages normally, it tends to be helpful for Senior citizens to use the Absentee Ballot. Even more so in larger populated areas where seniors often don’t have cars, or the voting sites established may be too far away, or they simply aren’t healthy enough to stand in lines for hours on end. Our right to vote is NOT something to mess with and I’m deeply sorry that your constituents may have not made the correct choice when they voted.
