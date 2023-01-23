The League of Women Voters of Idaho strenuously opposes Senator Skaug’s decision to not allow constituents under 18 to testify on legislation before the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. The League has supported American democracy through nonpartisan education for over 100 years. An important part of this is encouraging youth engagement. A government “of the people” can only work if the people understand how government works and participates. It is in society’s best interest that young citizens become thoughtful, informed, regular voters.

By discouraging young Idahoans from participating in favor of “adults and taxpayers”, Senator Skaug is dismissing the value of their testimonies as well as the working experiences of many teens who help support their families and our communities through employment and volunteering. The first sentence of the Idaho Constitution says, “We, the people of Idaho.” That statement is unequivocal in its meaning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.