At the Corpus Christi House, our mission is to offer hospitality and refuge to everyone in need. We try not to turn anyone away and rely on the generous support of Idahoans of faith who believe in service to others.
I have met many people in need of a temporary home. There are many reasons a person can find themselves homeless. For some, it is addiction or another illness. For others, it is soaring housing prices or loss of their job.
The situation is similar when it comes to the immigrants we meet. Some came to this country fleeing war, famine, or natural disasters. Many just wanted a better life for their kids in a country where children are protected. Our faith calls us to find a place for everyone, including immigrants.
I believe these men and women deserve our help, too. Most of us cannot even fathom their hardships. It’s our duty as Christians to welcome them with an open heart. And it’s Congress’ duty to find a way to ensure these people don’t have to live in fear or without the dignity everyone in our country deserves.
We need our leaders of faith, including Senator Risch and Senator Crapo, to encourage their colleagues to pass compassionate immigration reform efforts, like the Dream Act, that would protect vulnerable immigrants who want to work and make a better life for their families.
It’s the right thing to do.
Marc Schlegel-Preheim,
Boise