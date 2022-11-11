Volunteers

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pictured with Beth Huston of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and two other volunteers with the 40,000 pounds of food donated to the store.

 Maddy Long/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello.

Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.