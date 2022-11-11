POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello.
Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities.
“We have an abundance of that type of thing,” he said. “St. Vincent de Paul needs those types of things to help others. This is just a way for us to share what we have with another organization.”
Bates said the stake is donating the food to St. Vincent’s because the storefront is located within the East Stake’s boundary.
“We become the host stake to help support them,” he said. “We seek out opportunities to help other faiths in our stake boundaries to see how we can help.”
The stake obtained the food through all the different efforts the church has all over the world. Bates said the church has several farms and welfare programs to help people in need.
“Members of the church do donate time and funds to help make this project happen,” he said.
Bates said the reason the church wanted to make this donation is to help others regardless of their beliefs.
“The agenda here is to do the things that the Savior would do,” he said. “To love others, to help others, regardless of their beliefs.”
Beth Huston, manager of St. Vincent’s, expressed gratitude to the LDS Church for their donation.
“We’re so grateful for how the whole community comes together to help people in need,” she said. “We’re grateful so many people brought this together.”
Huston said they usually receive about 4,000 or 5,000 pounds of food a week.
“We usually get about 2,000 pounds of food a week just from the food bank,” she said. “So probably a total of maybe 4,000 or 5,000 pounds. So this is a lot of food for us.”
Janey Grover is a welfare manager for the church who was also involved. She said this donation includes enough food to feed 180 families of six for a month.
The food was taken to a warehouse near St. Vincent de Paul owned by Butch McDougall. Huston said they would bring the food to the store front throughout the next few weeks.
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also offer social services at that time. Their food pantry is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are located at 855 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
