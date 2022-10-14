Vandalism

A shattered glass door pictured on Friday morning at one of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings across from Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Both LDS buildings near the park were damaged by vandalism during the early morning hours.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning.

Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism.

