Kyle Lara

Kyle Lara and his daughter are pictured in this family photo. 

 Photo courtesy of the Lara family

A 36-year-old man was dead in a “dungeonlike” cell at the Garfield County Jail for more than 18 hours before dispatchers who monitor the jail noticed, a complaint filed Thursday alleges.

Kyle Lara died April 14, 2022, when he hanged himself in his cell while awaiting trial in Pomeroy.

