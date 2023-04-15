Lava High gym

Pictured is the Lava High School gymnasium.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Historic Preservation Office

After more than 8,000 responses in the Championship Round of our Gym State March Madness, we have a winner!

The historic Lava Hot Springs High School Gymnasium scorched its competition the Payette High School Pirate’s RADome in the most historic gym in Idaho competition. Though the Radome went from fad to rad, Lava Hot Springs held off the geodesic gem.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.