LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A school gymnasium in Lava Hot Springs has made it to the final four in a competition to work out which historic gym is Idahoans' favorite among unique gymnasium buildings across the state.
The Lava High School gymnasium, which is currently used by Lava Elementary School, now has to beat out Arco Recreation Hall to get to the championship match, where the Lava school gym will face either the Payette High School Dome or the Axline Gym at Albion State Normal School.
The matchups are part of the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office's March Madness competition to identify and celebrate historic architecture in Idaho. The structure of the competition aims to mirror that of college basketball's annual NCAA March Madness tournament, where teams face off one-by-one until there are two teams left to duke it out for the championship title.
The Lava school gymnasium outlasted University of Idaho's Memorial Gym, and the gym at Boise School District's Boise High, among other gyms, in the competition that has been ongoing since early March.
The Lava gym was built in 1934 and designed by Miles E. Miller of Salt Lake City. The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office describes the design of the decades-old gymnasium as "simplified Classical Revival."
Above the gym's entry are "four unrefined bas-relief panels depicting athletic scenes including track and field, football, and basketball," the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office wrote on Facebook, adding that the gymnasium was "one of two structures in Lava Hot Springs constructed under the Public Works Administration as part of the New Deal."
To participate in the voting, visit tinyurl.com/gymstate or find the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office on Facebook. Voting will close at 8 a.m. this upcoming Monday, March 27.
