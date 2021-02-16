LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The Lava Folk Festival has been rescheduled.
The event, originally set to take place in Lava Hot Springs in April, has been moved to Aug. 27-29, due to a combination of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions, musician tour schedules and weather concerns, said Gail Palen, who serves on the Lava Folk Festival board.
Some community members have questioned the change in schedule given the fact that the Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest was successfully held this month. But Palen said they run their festival in a different format.
They have to hold some of their performances inside during inclement weather, which is more likely to occur in the spring, she said. They’re hoping they can hold more outdoor events and draw more musicians, who need time to make arrangements, if they move the festival to this summer.
Palen said they plan to release an updated schedule of events in the weeks ahead. People can follow their plans on the “Lava Folk Festival” page on Facebook and “lavafolkfestival” on Instagram.